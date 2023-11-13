40th annual Community Leaders Prayer Breakfast offers tale of redemption

Juan Ortiz brought a powerful story of faith and forgiveness at the annual Community Leaders Prayer Breakfast.

Ortiz today is a successful author, speaker and consultant in the credit card processing business, but he overcame a brutal childhood of poverty and abuse.

The Community Leaders Prayer Breakfast marked its 40th year. A crowd of 190 gathered Wednesday at the Kankakee Country Club.

Ortiz is the author of “Never Forsaken” and “Always Learning,” two autobiographical books covering a troubled youth, but ultimately triumphant life.

It wasn’t always easy for Ortiz to tell his story.

“When you’re abused, you don’t want anyone to know about it,” he said.

Now, though, he said, he speaks from the heart. He has a feeling of safety since he has embraced his faith. That was a process that started with Youth for Christ in high school.

It was redemption from a dysfunctional family situation. Ortiz’s father, Matt, was born when his own father was 50. It was a “recipe for disaster,” Juan said. Matt never connected with his own father.

When Matt, then 16, married Norma, then 15, Matt’s dad cut them off entirely.

“Never, never do that,” Ortiz said.

Ortiz was born when his mother was 17. Dad started drinking. Then his Dad started getting high and started selling drugs.

The Ortiz family was sharing an apartment with three other families. It’s a myth, Ortiz said, that everyone in the illegal drug industry has money.

His father would operate heavy equipment and bulldozers while he was high.

It was a family, Ortiz told the audience, that was always on the run, running from the police, running from drug dealers and drug users. Clients would push his mother out of the way to get to his dad and get to the drugs.

The first 10 years of his life, Ortiz said, his family moved every six months. His dad would hit him in the face every day, even as the child worked to protect his mom.

“She was my hero,” he said.

Ultimately, his dad, who killed two men, would serve 18 years in prison.

One time, the family pulled into Chicago. Matt had been promised a job at Ryerson Steel, but didn’t get the job, because the fellow who pledged the job had been arrested days before.

“We were instantly homeless,” Ortiz said.

It was one of the lessons he absorbed about life, too.

“If you want to change your life [for the better], change your circumstances, change your friends,” Ortiz said.

At first, the family slept huddled together in the back of a station wagon, conserving body heat. They were then told there was a farmhouse down the road they could use. Rats. Broken glass. Cockroaches.

“We lived three years in total poverty,” he said.

They would group around the stove in the winter.

His mother got a job washing dishes. She would sneak the uneaten food off the dirty plates for her family. That was against the rules. She got fired.

Things began to take a turn for the better when a school social worker was alerted to the family’s plight and connected them with the Wheaton Bible Church. Ortiz describes it as a “We will help you” church. They all got new clothes. Nothing matched. But they were warm.

There were two dramatic events in high school. Ortiz joined Youth for Christ. And, in his senior year, his father, Matt, was convicted.

Ortiz visited him in prison, every month, for 18 years. For many years, his dad just yelled at him. But Matt’s life changed in prison. He, too, found Christ. After leaving prison, Matt went to Mexico and started a ministry for gang kids. He died of a heart attack four years ago.

“God can take a broken child and turn him around,” Ortiz said. “He can turn around the man that abused him. You have no idea what God can do for you.”

In his personal life, Ortiz had sold his business, but still works as a consultant. He has been married for 38 years and he and his wife have five children.

<strong>BREAKFAST PARTICIPANTS</strong>

Founded in 1982, the Community Leaders Prayer Breakfast has brought top speakers to the community over the years, including astronaut Charley Duke, Wayne Huizenga and Chicago Bear Mike Singletary.

Many area leaders offered prayers at the breakfast.

Matt McBurnie, vice president of Riverside Healthcare, gave the greeting. Brian Viers, of Viers Coffee, prayed for business and government. MacKenzie Clay, of Kankakee Forgives, led the prayer for community and churches. Dr. Gregg Chenoweth, president of Olivet Nazarene University, offered prayer for youth and education.

There were scripture readings by James Smith, pastor of We Stand for Jesus Christ Ministries and director of Gift of God Ministries, and by Fawn Hendershott, executive director of UpliftedCare. Rick Selk, of Youth for Christ, closed the event.

The welcome was given by Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis, who said people often ask officials what prayer will do. Just “solve the problem,” they say.

His response is that prayer is needed now more than ever.