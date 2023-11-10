Veterans' apartment project begins in Kankakee

KANKAKEE — A transformation of a two-story building along Kankakee’s South Washington Avenue is hoped to provide an even greater transformation to those who will eventually live inside its brick walls.

How excited are some regarding this unfolding project?

That question was posed to Karen Smietanski, the daughter of a World War II U.S. Navy veteran and assistant superintendent of the Veterans Assistance Commission of Kankakee County.

“On a scale of 1 to 10, it’s a 12,” she said.

Smietanski said there are so few options for veterans in need that it is shameful.

“This is a godsend for Kankakee County and for our veterans,” she said. “The hope is through this housing the veterans in need can have a place to get back on their feet.”

The process has been moving, albeit slowly, for the past few years. The conditional use permit for a group community residence at the site was approved by the Kankakee Planning Board in November 2021, and the Kankakee City Council quickly followed up with their approval.

However, gaining funding and spiraling construction material costs during and after the pandemic did slow the process considerably.

But all matters eventually fell in place.

The former Senesac Funeral Home site, which had been converted into a halfway house called The Journey Home, a leased location of the Nexus-Indian Oaks Academy, of Manteno, has been vacant for the past few years is now gaining new life.

Redevelopment at the property recently began under the direction of Heritage Development & Construction Co. of Kankakee.

The initial process of the $3-million rehab will be to remove much of the interior, which had housed 20 young men from Nexus-Indian Oaks, into a site which will provide housing for up to 14 homeless military veterans, perhaps as soon as June.

Of the $3 million project, $750,000 was devoted to the property’s purchase by Kankakee County Housing Development Corporation, which is part of the Kankakee County Housing Authority.

The 14 apartments — six on the first floor and eight on the second floor — will be about 250 square feet. They will feature a small kitchenette and a bathroom.

The apartments will lease for $715 per month. Occupants will be required to pay no more than 30% of their gross income toward rent. All utilities are included in the rent.

<strong>NEW LIFE, NEW ROLE</strong>

The property was purchased from Neighborhood Redevelopment LLC, a group directed by managing partner Jeff Bennett, of Limestone.

If all goes as planned, the application process for veterans seeking one of the 14 units will begin in early spring.

Randy McGill, KCHA executive director, said this week it is expected applications will exceed the number of apartments available.

Kankakee County’s homeless veterans will be targeted for the apartments, but McGill said applications are not restricted to county residents.

“It’s time to step up and help the people who have fought for this country,” McGill said. “It’s our turn to help them.”

Neither McGill nor other officials were willing to offer an estimate as to how many homeless veterans there may be inside of Kankakee County border.

Officials would only say the number is much higher than most would suspect.

<strong>END ‘COUCH SURFING’</strong>

It is hard to place an accurate count on homeless veterans because they do not step forward. These veterans don’t often come to Smietanski and the staff until they are reach the absolute bottom.

She said they often find a friend’s couch to sleep on and when they are asked to eventually find another place, they move on to another friend.

“This will keep them happier than couch surfing,” she said.

Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis, who cast the deciding vote when the city council approved the conditional use permit, could not be more pleased to see what is transpiring on South Washington.

“It’s great there is a place here that will help take care of our veterans. How do you say no to our vets?” he asked. “There are a lot of needs and we are trying to do our part.”

Back inside the KCHA’s North St. Joseph Avenue office, McGill said if there proves to be a need for a second location, he would certainly not be adverse to seeking another Kankakee County site.

“I’m sure there are a heck of a lot more than this location can house,” he said. “I’m sure there are far more than 14.”