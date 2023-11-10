KLASEY: The Famous Furniture fire

Local trivia The site where the Famous Furniture fire occurred in 1954 is now the home of a favorite Kankakee institution for six months each year. What is that institution? Answer: The 200 block of South Schuyler Avenue is home to the Kankakee Farmers’ Market from May through October. Hundreds of people visit the market each Saturday to browse the dozens of vendor booths selling everything from fresh produce to prepared foods to hand-crafted items.

On Friday, Oct. 22, 1954, some 150 patrons of Kankakee’s Luna Theater were just settling in to watch the evening showing of the film, “Adventures of Robinson Crusoe,” when they detected a faint smell of smoke. The smoky odor was even more noticeable to the four teachers and six students at the Marquette Conservatory of Music, located on the second floor of 246 S. Schuyler Avenue, the next building to the south of the theater.

The source of the smoke was a fire at the two-story Famous Furniture store, located at 252 S. Schuyler Avenue. John Hodak Jr., whose auto sales business was across the alley from the furniture store, discovered the fire at about 6:45 p.m. and phoned in a fire alarm. He told the Kankakee Daily Journal that he saw “burning embers of packing crates near a large wooden door at the rear of the furniture company …. The large wooden door was afire and there was smoke visible in the second floor of the building.”

Acting Kankakee Fire Chief James Marnell stated that “by the time firemen arrived and chopped through the door, merchandise inside was blazing and the flames were already raging out of control.”

Marnell quickly called in all available Kankakee firefighters, and requested help from neighboring communities. Nine fire departments — Aroma Park, Bourbonnais, Bradley, Chebanse, Limestone Township, Manteno, Momence, Peotone and West Kankakee — responded with firefighters and equipment to help fight the fire or stand by to respond to any new fire alarm.

The raging fire lit up the downtown sky and drew a crowd of spectators. Among the estimated 2,500 onlookers were most likely a number of moviegoers who had been evacuated from the theater.

Kankakee Police Chief Wallace Flannery and 30 members of his department established fire lines to keep spectators at a safe distance, and closed off streets for several blocks around the fire site. Battling the blaze from its discovery until the following morning were 125 firefighters, who manned 20 hose lines connected to every available fire hydrant in a two-block area. A spokesman for the Kankakee Water Company estimated that between 1.75 and 2 million gallons of water were used to put out the blaze.

A spectacular event at the height of the fire was the collapse of the large, roof-mounted Famous Furniture sign. Weighing more than a ton, the steel supporting structure and the sign, which jutted out two stories above the sidewalk, broke loose and plunged down onto Schuyler Avenue.

“We could see that the sign was starting to go,” said Marnell, “so we kept everything at a safe distance.”

Another collapse during the later stage of the fire might have had disastrous results.

“At 5 a.m. Saturday,” Marnell reported, “three firemen narrowly escaped injury when beams on the second floor of the furniture store collapsed.”

Citing the danger of further collapse of the building ruins, Police Chief Flannery ordered Schuyler Avenue closed until the unstable front walls could be knocked in, and the fallen sign structure removed.

A Kankakee Fire Department officer and three firefighters were overcome by smoke on Friday evening. The men were on the roof of the Aldens Department store, one-half block north of the fire site, when a gust of wind engulfed them in thick, black smoke. Lt. Roger Regnier was treated at the scene, while firefighters Paul Faford, Richard Higman and William Sperry were taken to the fire station for treatment.

The Famous Furniture building was declared a total loss; so was the building housing Marquette Conservatory on the second floor and a heating and plumbing business, Sol Ellis & Sons, on the ground floor. Acting Fire Chief Marnell described firefighters’ efforts to keep the blaze from spreading to the Luna Theater.

“We concentrated on a fire wall between the Ellis building and the theater. That is what prevented the further spread of the flames. It was not until 10:30 or 11 p.m. that the fire was checked.”

The Luna suffered only minor damage (a flooded basement boiler room and the lingering smell of smoke) and was back in business on Sunday. Also slightly damaged by water and smoke was the Master Opticians store at 240 S. Schuyler.

Damage to the three destroyed businesses was estimated at $200,000. The largest portion of the loss was to the furniture store; the Ellis plumbing firm estimated $40,000 in destroyed merchandise, while the music school lost $12,000 in instruments (including eight pianos) and $2,500 in sheet music. All planned to reopen as soon as suitable quarters could be found.

