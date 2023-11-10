CITIZEN SPOTLIGHT: Veterans Diaz, Rubio helping propel Project Headspace's mission

Jason Diaz and Kristen Rubio have quite a bit in common.

They both grew up in Kankakee County. They both attended Bradley Bourbonnais Community High School. They both served in the Marine Corps.

Yet they never crossed paths until they both wound up involved in Project Headspace and Timing, a Manteno-based nonprofit working with veterans.

The two work well together because of something else they have in common: the shared experience of what it is like to return to civilian life after active military duty.

This transition, they both agree, can be a tough one; and it helps to have a community of people who understand.

This is where PHAT — founded by fellow Marine Eric Peterson, of Manteno, — has been an asset not only to Diaz, 42, of Bourbonnais, and Rubio, 37, of Limestone, but to the fellow veterans the organization serves.

“Kankakee County is lucky when it comes to veterans’ resources,” said Diaz, who spent several years working for Veterans Affairs.

Diaz met Peterson several years back when he was in the early stages of developing an organization for veterans. Because Diaz knew many veterans in the area, Peterson asked him to help with connecting him to the right people.

It was two years ago when Peterson — along with Karen Smietanski, assistant superintendent with the Veterans Assistance Commission of Kankakee County — asked Diaz to be a board member.

He happily accepted.

“I was incredibly honored,” he said.

It was around this time that Rubio became involved.

After discharging in 2018 and moving south for a time, she came back to the area in 2021. At that time, she found herself without a home and without many funds.

This was due to the fact she wasn’t receiving the proper benefits through the VA.

It was recommended she go to VAC, and this is where she met Smietanski who pointed Rubio in the direction of combat pay. Smietanski put Rubio in touch with Rep. Jackie Haas, R-Kankakee, who helped get in touch with the right people to get Rubio the 41 months of back pay that she was owed.

Once that was settled, Rubio was able to buy a house for herself and her two sons and two daughters. It was around this time that Smietanski introduced the Marine to Peterson.

“I think Eric did a good thing,” Rubio said. “This is the coolest thing for a lot [of veterans].”

She also became involved with 4 the Fallen, which is a program offering adaptive sports to veterans who have lost limbs. Rubio coaches the women’s softball team.

<strong>MARINE LIFE</strong>

Both Diaz — who entered the Marines in 1999 at age 17 — and Rubio — who also joined at 17 — went into the service with the goal of seeing the world. They both traveled to a plethora of countries and worked various jobs in the Marine uniform.

“I thought it was cool, we did some really cool stuff,” Rubio said, adding.

Though they both said it’s hard to describe the ins and outs of Marine life to someone having not experienced it, they explained that they basically did whatever the military needed.

“Whatever they tell you to do, you just do it,” Rubio said, adding, “It’s different from the other branches, it’s like the 911 of America.”

Marines, they said, can often offer humanitarian aid in countries experiencing strife unrelated to America.

Diaz served four years and planned to go for four more, but suffered an injury to his knee that led him to a medical discharge. Rubio had several tours in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Diaz worked as a field MP, which he described as similar to working security. Rubio worked as an embarker, loading ships and trains and staying with the items until they needed to be reloaded.

While in combat, Rubio was involved in an explosion in Iraq that resulted in a brain injury. Sometime after, she was t-boned by someone texting and driving which not only retriggered her traumatic brain injury, but also broke both hands and both hips.

Now healed, she and Diaz are both committed to giving back to fellow veterans.

<strong>A SHARED EXPERIENCE</strong>

Coming home from the military can be isolating, both Marines said. There’s pain, trauma and, oftentimes, friends and family might not know how to approach those subjects.

Diaz pointed out that many veterans also develop drinking problems — Rubio added that drinking is a very big part of the culture, noting that bars are often next to ports giving service members a hang-out spot in their downtime — as well as opioid addictions due to the number of prescriptions given to injured veterans.

Diaz shared that one of his best friends who served became addicted to OxyContin after an injury and, eventually, took his own life.

This is not uncommon among veterans. According to VA statistics, 22 American veterans die by suicide every day.

To prevent this from continuing and growing, organizations like PHAT are needed.

“Eric, thank God, had an epiphany,” Diaz said of the organization’s foundation.

Regularly planned events and outings allow area veterans to be around others who understand what it was like to go through the military. It allows them to not feel alone.

PHAT and other veteran organizations also offer services to relatives of veterans to help them assist their loved ones into transitioning back to civilian life.

Diaz heads up PHAT’s Troops on Trails committee, which gets veterans involved in outdoor activities such as hiking, kayaking and camping. Oftentimes, companies will offer their services to PHAT’s veterans. Diaz gave the example of a Wisconsin-based snowmobile company offering free time on the mobiles for whoever was interested in making the trip.

“Nature helps,” said Rubio. “It makes you feel like you’re back with a group.”

Diaz agreed, saying that camaraderie is extremely important.

“[Veterans] know how to talk to each other,” he said.

<strong>Veterans’ Showcase at Steam Hollow</strong>

Beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday at Steam Hollow Brewing Co., 450 S. Spruce St., Manteno, is the Veterans’ Showcase which gathers local artists and organizations to celebrate Veterans Day. At 2 p.m. will be live music from Navy veteran Matt Strom. Food will be available from The Neighborhood Kitchen.

Artists and organizations participating include: Homeland Holistic; Dirty Bird Creations; Manteno Veteran’s Woodworking Showcase; Dan Gerber; Bhavengoods LLC; Dandelion Designs; Imperfect Me — Artish Work LLC; Guardian Concepts; Project Headspace and Timing; Veterans Assistance Commission of Kankakee County; VOA Illinois SSG Fox Veteran SPACES Program.

For more events and information, go to <a href="https://www.projectheadspaceandtiming.org" target="_blank">projectheadspaceandtiming.org</a>.