7-year-old Manteno girl raises funds for veterans to purchase robotic dog for Alzheimer's unit

MANTENO — Though Finley Appleton never met her maternal grandfather, his life still serves as an inspiration.

The 7-year-old Manteno Elementary student has been hearing stories of her grandfather, Michael Appleton, a U.S. Army veteran who served in Vietnam, from her mother, Ashley Appleton, who was 9 when her father passed.

Ashley has spent the last three years working with the Veterans Assistance Commission of Kankakee County, starting as administrative assistant and moving up to senior veteran service officer.

“[My dad] was my inspiration for wanting to help veterans,” Ashley said.

Because of growing up with a veteran father, and now working in her chosen field, Ashley has exposed Finley to what veterans have done for the country and why a holiday like Veterans Day is important, rather than just a day off of school.

Ashley watched her father — and her mother after her father’s death — fight for his benefits, which led her to want to work with veterans and their spouses to get their benefits “without having to struggle like my mom and dad did.”

“I get to help others and get to share the experience with my daughter and that right there makes it worthwhile,” Ashley said.

Finley’s unique exposure to the ins and outs of working with veterans inspired her to want to host a lemonade stand during the garage sale portion of Manteno’s Oktoberfest where funds raised would be given to the Illinois Veterans’ Home at Manteno.

When discussing the inspiration for this idea, Finley credited her grandpa.

“He died before I was born,” she said. “I wanted to help [the veterans] because they fought for us so we have to fight for them.”

When Finley approached her mom with the idea, the answer was immediate.

“There was no way I could tell her no,” Ashley said.

Finley made a sign and, with Mom’s help making lemonade, her stand was in business.

Finley’s grandmother, and Michael’s wife, Paula Appleton, said Finley had a smart approach with garnering donations.

“She had a way with words where no one walked away without donating,” Paula said.

Ashley added, “She’d say, ‘The donations for the veterans is over there, you can go that way.’”

Finley recalled there was one man who didn’t want lemonade, but still donated.

Raising $430.09, Finley and Ashley reached out to the veterans’ home to find out what they needed. They talked with Eric Peterson, founder of the Manteno-based veterans nonprofit Project Headspace and Timing, who suggested a robotic dog for the Alzheimer’s unit.

According to Joy For All Companion Therapy Pets for Alzheimer’s, robotic dogs [branded as Companion Pets], “are designed to bring comfort, companionship and fun to elder loved ones.”

The “dogs” feature realistic fur and pet-like sounds and sensors that respond to petting and hugs with familiar pet-like actions.

Finley loved the idea of the robotic dog. Because the Pet Companions cost between $125-140, there was extra money which was used to purchase dry erase lapboards and other needed items.

Additional leftover money will be used to purchase breakfast and coffee for the veterans, which will be brought to the home along with the other purchased items.

<strong>‘HEART OF GOLD’</strong>

Finley relayed to her grandmother that not many fellow students are aware of the significance of Veterans Day. Paula and Ashley both said that Finley enjoys talking to the kids at school about veterans and their service.

Finley said that, in recent weeks, she and her classmates completed a packet and a paper related to Veterans Day. On Monday, they watched a video on the subject.

“She has a heart of gold and would love for other kids to follow in her footsteps,” said Paula.

Ashley echoed this sentiment.

“She has such a heart of gold for a 7-year-old, and she’s so caring for other people, especially the veterans.

“I’m very proud of her that she’s doing this.”