Iroquois County sets filing dates for primary elections

WATSEKA — The Iroquois County Clerk and Recorder announced that Nov. 27 is the first day for candidates of established political parties to file their nomination papers in the Iroquois County Clerk’s Office for the March 19, 2024, Primary Election.

Office hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. The last day to file the necessary papers in the County Clerk’s Office by 5 p.m. Dec. 4.

Offices to be nominated are Circuit Clerk, Coroner and State’s Attorney. Also to be nominated are eight county board members: District I: two members; District II: two members; District III: two members; and District IV: two members.

Precinct committeemen in all 37 precincts will be elected.

Petitions for these offices are available in the Iroquois County Clerk’s Office, 1001 E. Grant St., Watseka.

For additional information, call 815-432-6960.