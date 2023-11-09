Harvest Sunday pickup scheduled for weekend at Bishop Mac

Harvest Sunday, the food donation drive initiative through area Catholic churches, returns Sunday to Bishop McNamara Catholic High School, 550 W. Brookmont Blvd., Kankakee.

Between noon and 2 p.m. Sunday, the community can bring non-perishable food items to the drive. When the drive is complete, volunteers then welcome area pantries as they come in to collect items.

For the past 32 years, Ken and Michelle Barrie have been working hard alongside this project.

The Kankakee-based couple have been longtime parishioners of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, where the food collection began more than three decades ago.

“[It’s] a reminder and an awareness this time of year, as the season changes, to remind people of the need in the community,” said Ken, who has spent the last 41 years working with the church’s youth ministry which assists with the collection.

Suggested donation items are anything non-perishable, including:

• Canned fruits and vegetables;

• Soups, chili, Spaghetti-O’s;

• Tuna fish, canned meats;

• Peanut butter, jelly, cereals;

• Mac and cheese, pasta, pasta sauce;

• Paper products, soap, toothpaste;

• Baby food, diapers, wipes.