Gift from Kankakee as city OKs $85K to Gift of God

KANKAKEE — The $85,000 pledged to aid improvements at Kankakee County’s lone fixed-based homeless shelter has been officially approved, and the North Fifth Avenue church and shelter location will likely have the money prior to December.

At Monday’s Community Development Committee meeting held prior to the Kankakee City Council meeting, the committee said that the commitment of American Rescue Plan Act funds will be officially approved at the Nov. 20 council meeting.

After the conclusion of the council meeting, Mayor Chris Curtis said the money could be in the hands of We Stand for Christ Jesus Ministries, the umbrella organization which now oversees the Gift of God program, as early as Nov. 21.

Gift of God is having extensive and required upgrades to the site completed. To comply with fire prevention standards, the property needed to be equipped with the sprinkler system. The cost is $100,000 and the work is largely complete.

However, because the program operates on charitable donations, it had only enough money to cover about one-third of the expense, said James Smith, Gift of God director.

Smith said the money left after paying for the entire sprinkler system can be used to get the program operating. He hopes Gift of God can be opened before Thanksgiving.

Currently, Smith said the program would have enough money to likely operate the shelter though April.

“Our goal is obviously to operate all day, all year round. We may not be able to do that this year, but that’s our goal,” he said.

Smith said having the ability to carry on Pastor Ed and Linda Kannapel’s mission is so important.

To gain the donation from the city, the program needed to establish itself as a 501C-3 not-for-profit. This paperwork process is nearly complete which clears the path for the money transfer.

Once fully in operation, the site will be able to accommodate 12 women and seven men for overnight shelter. The lodging for the women is on the second floor, while the men will be on the first floor. The site will not provide housing for those younger than age 18.

Since the closure of overnight shelter at The Salvation Army several years ago, and most recently the closure of the Fortitude Community Outreach site at the former St. Paul’s Lutheran School building in downtown Kankakee, there is no fixed-base shelter in the area.

Fortitude, however, just began operating a mobile 19-bed shelter, which is a former Greyhound-style bus.

Gift of God leadership has stated the money will get them to the finish line in terms of the sprinkler system as well as some operation funding.

Both Smith and board members said fundraising needs to continue in order to provide for needed year-round shelter. Smith has stated to operate such a program, upwards of $250,000 annually may be needed.