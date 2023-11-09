Culver's of Bourbonnais celebrates community giving

BOURBONNAIS — While the season of giving is close on the calendar, Culver’s of Bourbonnais has been celebrating all year long.

Culver’s of Bourbonnais this year to date has donated over $35,000 to the community through non-profit organizations. Through community fundraiser nights this year, the establishment has supported nearly 50 local non-profit organizations, from Kankakee County Humane Foundation, Bradley Bourbonnais Community High School’s Best Buddies, to the Kankakee Area YMCA.

Every organization chooses a weekday date for their share night, and from 5-8 p.m. on that date, 10% of all sales go directly towards that group. Groups have the opportunity to volunteer and help deliver food to guests, as well as to educate guests on their organization.

Culver’s has also donated to several families this year, including the family of Bradley Police Sergeant Tyler Bailey, as well as the family of a young Culver’s team member who passed away earlier this year in a car accident.

“Since opening the doors of the first ever Culver’s restaurant in 1984, Culver’s has always been focused on being an active member in the communities they serve — and Culver’s of Bourbonnais is incredibly proud to carry on that tradition,” said General Manager Rachel Vandergriff.

“Culver’s of Bourbonnais is so grateful for the opportunity to share their blessings with their community,” Vandergriff continued. “We truly strive to make a difference in our community, and giving back in any way we can will always be a pillar of our business. From sponsorships to donations, we are always looking for ways to support schools, community organizations and agriculture.”

The general manager said the Bourbonnais location also participated in a special needs summer camp where Vandergriff taught a mini class about custard. They donated scoops to all of the participants and the teachers, and let the kids help create their own unique sundaes.

“One of our own special needs team members, Brennan, assisted in giving facts about agriculture, helped pass out samples, and taught the group all about Culver’s,” she said.”

Culver’s heads the Culver’s Foundation, which has donated $6.8 million in scholarships since 1983. Additionally, there is the Thank You Farmers Project, which has donated $4 million since 2013.