Connect Roasters coffee fuels Happ: Q&A with Cubs' outfielder

It’s no secret Ian Happ loves coffee.

He loves it so much so that he became a partner in 2020 with Connect Roasters’ CEO Caleb Benoit.

Happ, the two-time Gold Glove outfielder for the Chicago Cubs, was in Bourbonnais Wednesday morning for a meet-and-greet with customers at Connect Roasters’ new coffee shop at 141. S. Main St.

Happ also became a partner with Benoit, of Bourbonnais, because of how it gives support to the community development in the countries that supply coffee to Connect Roasters and to other worthwhile organizations such as Save the Children and the Greater Chicago Food Depository.

“That is part of what we love so much in several different roles with different charities,” Happ said. “… This is way better coffee than what I used to drink. I think it’s an art form [the way it’s produced].”

It’s a busy offseason for Happ, who will be getting married on Nov. 18 to his longtime girlfriend, Julie Mazur, of Mount Prospect.

Happ took some time Wednesday to answers questions for the Daily Journal.

<strong>You’ve been a partner with Connect Roasters for three years now. How has that worked for you and what you’re trying to do?</strong>

It’s just been a blast. It’s been an awesome learning experience. It’s been something that has been nothing but fun to be a part of. And I think the impact that we’re making, the difference we’re making, the involvement with the charities and the community that we’re building are all things that I really enjoy doing.

<strong>What do you think of the new retail operation here in Bourbonnais?</strong>

It’s incredible to watch it come together. It looked very different when we first got in here, but to watch it all come together, to watch and see what it looks like now and to have a big Connect Roasters sign out front, that is a place for people in the community to meet and come together. That’s great. It’s a quick trip down and to be able to come down here in the offseason a couple times is really fun.

<strong>Is this the type of work that you’d like to continue doing once your playing days are over?</strong>

I really enjoy it. I really enjoy every part of it, and I enjoy being involved with every part of the process. Caleb and I talk very frequently and so to be able to help, that’s the most fun part.

<strong>What do your Cubs’ teammates think of Connect Roasters coffee?</strong>

We have a lot of coffee drinkers, we have Connect in the clubhouse. It was a mission of mine to make sure that [coffee] was in there every day. … We played the most day games in baseball by far. So for us to have really good coffee when we get there in the morning before all of our 1:20s [start times], that’s important and I made sure that everybody had it.

<strong>You were on the trade block in 2022, but you signed a three-year, $61 million contract extension in April, so you’re happy to remain with the Cubs?</strong>

Yeah, happy to be here for the long term, definitely.

<strong>What are you feelings with the Cubs hiring of Craig Counsell as the next manager, replacing David Ross?</strong>

Yeah, definitely a bunch of emotions. Rossy is a great friend. He was an awesome manager. He and I have a fantastic relationship, he gave me a chance to play. I have nothing but respect for him, admiration for everything he did for us. I’ve seen Counsell from across the field from us over the last several years. I’ve always been impressed by the way he manages, by the way he handled his bullpen. He is poised, and I look forward to be able to pick his brain.

<strong>Were you surprised you won another Gold Glove?</strong>

Just incredible. To be able to win one was amazing, and to be able to follow up with another one back-to-back is just awesome. … To be able to share this one with two teammates [second baseman Nico Hoerner and shortstop Dansby Swanson] is awesome. I’m so happy for them.