Tyjuan Hagler's 9th annual basketball tournament returns Saturday

KANKAKEE — Starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, the Tyjuan Hagler Foundation will host its 9th annual basketball tournament at the Kankakee Valley Park District RecCenter, 150 N. Indiana Ave., Kankakee.

The championship game is set for 4 p.m. Cost for entry is $7 for adults, $3 for children and free for kids 3 and younger.

The day will feature the following games:

• All-Area Celebrity All-Star Game

• High School Young Men All-Star Game

• Junior High School Boys and Girls Game

• Ladies All-Star Game

• Adult Teams: Double Elimination Tournament

Hagler is a Bishop McNamara Catholic High School graduate who moved on to play football at the University of Cincinnati and in the National Football League with the Indianapolis Colts. He was a member of the Colts when they defeated the Chicago Bears in the 2007 Super Bowl.

His foundation is based on the principles of developing good character, which includes the ability to make good decisions, to be respectful and to assume responsibility for one’s own actions.

The basketball tournament helps fund the annual Kidz-Kan-Do football camp held each June.

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.tyjuanhaglerfoundation.com" target="_blank">tyjuanhaglerfoundation.com</a>.