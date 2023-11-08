Manteno reschedules Plan Commission meeting on Gotion rezoning

MANTENO — The time and location for the Manteno Planning Commission’s hearing on the rezoning request for the proposed Gotion Battery plant has been set.

Initially scheduled for 6 p.m. Nov. 14 at the Leo Hassett Community Center, the Manteno Planning Commission meeting has been rescheduled for 6 p.m. Nov. 21 at Manteno Elementary School, 555. W. Cook St.

The seven-member plan commission, chaired by Manteno businessman Francis Smith, will hear the request for the Gotion Battery plant site to be rezoned from light industrial to heavy industrial.

The commission anticipates a large turnout from the public, so the hearing will be held in the school’s gymnasium.

“We just want to make sure that everybody who wants to speak on the matter will have the ability to do that,” said Chris LaRocque, village administrator, at Monday’s Village Board meeting. “We’ll have enough seating for everyone. Everyone will get their turn, so that’s why we’ve moved it to that location.”

Manteno Mayor Tim Nugent said the village has received the rezoning request application for the plant at 333 S. Spruce St. in Manteno, which is the former Kmart warehouse distribution center.

Gotion, a Chinese company, is going to build a lithium battery factory for the EV market and hire up to 2,600 employees with an annual payroll of $143 million.

Dozens of residents have been protesting that the company is Chinese, alleging that Gotion has ties to the Chinese Communist Party. Some residents are also concerned about the safety of the battery plant.

Approximately 75 people were in attendance at the village board meeting, and some were carrying “No Gotion” signs. There were also several members of the trade unions in attendance in support of the factory. Of the 21 people who spoke during the public participation portion, all but two had spoken before at previous board meetings.

“We want to stop it right now,” said Manteno resident Annette LaMore, who has been one of the biggest opponents of the plant. “It’s not a good idea for anybody except the Chinese.”

The plan commission will hear all the evidence from both sides on Nov. 21.

The commission will then recess until 6 p.m. Nov. 27, also at the Manteno Elementary gym, and it will hear further evidence, if necessary, and then take a yes or no vote on the rezoning request.

The village board will then vote on the recommendation at its 6 p.m. Dec. 4 meeting, which will also be held at the gym to accommodate all who want to attend.

Manteno Mayor Tim Nugent said after the meeting that Gotion has hired Mark Krueusel as plant manager for the Manteno Gotion plant. Kreusel was the former plant manager of the Stellantis Belvidere plant before its closure earlier this year.

"He lives in Huntley, Illinois, and he's going to be relocating down to this area," Nugent said.

Nugent added that Gotion has human resources employees here that are in the process of working on job descriptions and setting up plans for the hiring process. The HR department will be working with the Grundy Livingston Kankakee Workforce Board on the process. Plans call for the plant to be in operation in 2024.