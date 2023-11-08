Liquor license clears 1st vote for proposed Kankakee store

KANKAKEE — Although it cleared its first hurdle, the cork has not yet been popped by the owner in search of a liquor license for his proposed west Kankakee store.

At Monday’s Kankakee City Council meeting, the first reading approving a conditional use permit to operate a liquor store was OK’d as two council members, Reggie Jones and Lenora Noble, both 7th Ward representatives, proposed passage of the request.

Because the matter was only on its first reading, a full vote is not required. The matter could have been voted on for its second and final reading if the council would have liked.

When that question was asked by Mayor Chris Curtis, Jones said he was only seeking a first reading regarding 580 W. Jeffery St. in the 4th Ward.

The matter will come up for its final vote on Nov. 20. Eight city council votes are needed to approve a conditional use permit.

It is unclear at this point if there are eight votes on the 14-member council to allow the development of Westside Groceries & Liquor as proposed by Kankakeean Sunny Singh, who also operates Amar Market, a similar store at 1612 E. Maple St., also in Kankakee.

After the first reading was approved, Singh and his family left the council meeting. In the hallway he was asked by the Daily Journal if he felt confident his permit request would be granted, he was noncommittal.

“I always hope for the best,” he said.

When asked if he would now start making the needed upgrades to the site, he said it was still too early.

“I want the OK first before I do any work at the location,” he said.

The location had been the site for a Convenient Food Mart for many years. The location, however, has now been vacant for several years.

The conditional use permit was approved by a 5-2 vote on Aug. 15 by the Kankakee Planning Board. However, on conditional use permits, the planning board is only an advisory board to the city council, meaning the council must also approve the request before it is granted.

After the meeting, both 4th Ward council representatives, Danita Grant Swanson and Lance Marczak, said they remain opposed to the conditional use permit and liquor sales at the location.

Marczak said he went door to door in the neighborhood surrounding the location and an overwhelming number of residents stated their opposition to having alcohol sales there.

“We are elected to represent our residents, and they are opposed,” Marczak said. “I am 100% opposed to this.”

Grant Swanson stated much the same.

“At the next meeting it will come up for a vote,” she said. “I plan on turning it down. I hope the majority of the board feels the same way as we do.”

During the public comment portion of the meeting, three people spoke on the conditional use permit.

One of those speakers, 4th Ward resident Larry Enz, renewed his objection to the permit. He said they are numerous locations where alcohol can be purchased within only blocks of this proposed site.

Enz also said Singh had his East Maple liquor license suspended in late August for four days for selling alcohol to underaged customers.

“We don’t want to be known as the town with a liquor store on every corner,” he said. “… I beg you not to grant this permit.”