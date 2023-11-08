City buys 3 new black police SUVs

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee Police Department has been able to purchase four new police SUVs, but three of them are just a little bit different than the rest of the fleet.

Actually, they are quite different.

Kankakee Police Chief Chris Kidwell reported the department purchased three 2023 black Ford Explorers from D’Orazio Ford dealership in Wilmington for nearly $138,856. The vehicles are currently being outfitted with all the police equipment and markings.

Kidwell said the new black Fords are obviously in sharp contrast to the white SUVs which make up the department’s fleet.

In an effort to keep the fleet as uniform as possible while also trying to find vehicles, which are in short supply, Kidwell said the black SUVs would be command vehicles. Command vehicle would be for the on-duty sergeants and lieutenants.

The department also recently purchased a fourth vehicle, a white Ford Explorer from Taylor Ford in Manteno, for $41,822. This vehicle is also being used in the command staff.

Kidwell said when a fourth black Ford SUV is bought, the Explorer will be put into the patrol fleet.

“It is just so hard to find white squad vehicles,” Kidwell said. “We are trying to keep some uniformity with the fleet, but vehicles are so hard to find.”

With departments across the country competing for new vehicles and with microchips for vehicles being in short supply since the pandemic, tracking down vehicles has become an adventure.

Kidwell said whenever he learns of a dealership gaining Ford Explorers, he quickly places a call to see if they are still available. He said he tries to keep the purchases as close to local as possible, but that is becoming an ever-increasing challenge.

The department is also seeking to expand its fleet, as it is instituting a new program where police who reside in Kankakee will be able to take squad vehicles home.

This plan, approved earlier this year, is an attempt to bring more stability to neighborhoods.