Bourbonnais officials will abate principal and interest payments on four bonds

BOURBONNAIS — Bourbonnais officials again are able to abate principal and interest payments on four bonds from the village of Bourbonnais’ tax levy for Fiscal Year 2025.

The four bonds total $28.5 million and include the $19.9 million bond issued for the Community Campus complex currently under construction.

Trustees heard the first reading of the four ordinances abating the principal and interest payments. Trustees will vote to adopt the ordinances at their Nov. 20 board meeting.

The village’s finance director, Tara Latz, explained homeowners will save between $175 to $612 on the village’s portion of their property tax bills, depending on the value of the home.

The owner of a $100,000 home will save $175. The savings for a home valued at $150,000 is $262; followed by a $200,000 home; $350; $250,000 home, $437; $300,000 home, $524; and $350,000 home, $612.

The village’s portion of a resident’s property tax bill amounts to about 5% of their bill, officials said.

<strong>VILLAGE SIGN</strong>

Four trustees unanimously adopted an ordinance giving permission for Hitchcock Design Group, of Naperville, to prepare the final design documents with specifics to be used in the bidding process and permitting through Illinois Department of Transportation for a village sign at the Interstate 57 Bourbonnais Parkway Exit 318.

Trustees Rick Fischer and Jeff Keast were absent.

A fleur-de-lis with “Bourbonnais” on the base surrounded by plants will greet motorists as they exit off the interstate onto Bourbonnais Parkway/6000N Road. It will stand 12-feet tall and 8-feet wide.

According to documents, the village will pay $5,750 to Hitchcock. The hope is for the installation to be completed in March 2024.

Hitchcock has been working with the village on the Northern Gateway Project for about two years.

Funding will come from state grants, sales tax money collected from two of the village’s three business taxing districts and Tax Increment Financing district funds.

Those two business districts are in the North Convent Street Business District, which runs north from William Latham Sr. Drive to Hilltop Drive, and the Bourbonnais Business District, which encompasses an area north of Larry Power Road to the Bourbonnais Parkway and around the I-57 318 exit.