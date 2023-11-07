Wilmington man sentenced to 9 years for fatal DUI crash

JOLIET — Erik Christensen, 51, of Wilmington, was sentenced Wednesday to nine years in prison for driving while under the influence of alcohol and causing a fatal crash on Interstate 55 in November 2020 that resulted in the death of 33-year-old Nicholas Ercolini.

Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow said in a release that Christensen pleaded guilty to aggravated driving under the influence and aggravated driving while license revoked and was sentenced by Circuit Judge Amy Bertani-Tomczak.

Evidence showed that on Nov. 22, 2020, at 9:50 p.m., Christensen was driving his Chevrolet Tahoe on I-55, after drinking alcohol at Snookers Sports Bar and Grill in Wilmington, according to Glasgow’s release.

Christensen exited the highway at the 126th Street exit, at a high rate of speed. He lost control of his vehicle, causing him to leave the roadway striking a tree and sign.

When Christensen reentered the 126th Street exit ramp, he did so in the wrong direction. Christensen then began heading the wrong way on that ramp toward I-55.

When he reentered onto I-55, still headed in the wrong direction, he collided head-on with the Ercolini, who was driving his Saturn Vue north on I-55 on his way to work. Both Christensen and the Ercolini were entrapped in their vehicles and removed by members of the Wilmington Fire Department.

Ercolini was taken to Ascension St. Joseph Hospital in Joliet and later pronounced dead.

Christensen has multiple prior impaired driving offenses, including one in DuPage County and two in Wisconsin.

Christensen’s blood alcohol level was .22. It is illegal to drive in Illinois with a blood alcohol concentration of .08 or greater.