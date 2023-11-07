Teen dies in Grundy County crash

MORRIS — Grundy County Coroner John Callahan along with Grundy County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a crash Sunday that claimed the life of a 16-year-old Morris High School student.

A passenger in the vehicle, Giovanni A. Lara, 16, of Morris, was killed upon impact and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a release from Callahan.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to Morris Hospital.

The crash occurred in the 4900 block of Cemetery Road east of Morris shortly after 8 p.m., the report said.

Preliminary investigation indicates a car was traveling west on Cemetery Road when, for unknown reasons, the driver lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle traveled into the south ditch and struck a tree.

The crash remains under investigation by the coroner’s office and the sheriff’s department. Morris Fire and EMS assisted at the scene.