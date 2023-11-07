RVSRA's 7th annual Great Mouse Race nets large crowd, honors executive director Bright

Thirty-six mice traveled from St. Louis to Kankakee this weekend to raise money for a local organization.

The band of rodents were the stars of the show Saturday night during River Valley Special Recreation Association’s seventh annual Great Mouse Race.

The event is the major annual fundraiser for the organization, which works in conjunction with the Bourbonnais Township, Kankakee Valley and Limestone Township park districts.

But before the racing fun began, respect was paid to RVSRA Executive Director Pam Bright, who had died just a week earlier due to cancer.

“We dedicate this race to her,” RVSRA Foundation Treasurer Peggy King said in her opening remarks.

She also dedicated the race to Bright’s family — husband Doug, daughters, Kelsey and Sydney, and their significant others — who were in attendance during the event.

Prior to her death, Bright had told her family that, despite what was happening with her, they should still attend the race.

King said in an Oct. 30 interview with the Daily Journal that, on the day following Bright’s passing, Doug told the organization, “Pam said we have to come [to the Mouse Race].”

In her remarks, King said that “this past week has been very emotional for [RVSRA],” and said the Bright family is “in our thoughts and prayers.”

<strong>GREAT MOUSE RACE</strong>

While invoices and donations are still being counted for a total of funds raised, there were more than 200 people in attendance at the Kankakee Civic Auditorium. The gathering included attendees, volunteers and Kankakee Valley Park District staff.

In years past, the event was held at the Knights of Columbus. Because it proved difficult to bring the mouse race track up and down the stairs, a new venue was sought.

KVPD Executive Director Dayna Heitz donated the use of the Civic Auditorium.

Sitting atop the auditorium’s stage, the mice are in an enclosed and contained six-lane race track that is about 16-feet long. Participants buy “Mouse Money” at the beginning of the night and then bet with this money.

Operated by Matt Taetz — also known as “Mouse Man Matt” — of Best Mouse Race out of St. Louis, the event features seven races, six between groups of six and then a final race of all the six race winners.

The first race of the night featured six mice in their debut.

“So this oughta be crazy,” said Taetz before waving the start flag.

Attendees make bets on each race, placing Mouse Money on one of the six mice. Before races even start, attendees could place Mouse Money for the opportunity to name a mouse. If that mouse won the final race, the namer wins $50.

Between races, one mouse is brought out to a colorful wheel resembling a roulette table. There are 50 numbers on the wheel, and attendees can pay to receive a number. The mouse then runs on the stationary wheel and, whatever number they land on, is the winner.

In addition to entry fee and payments for Mouse Money, funds were raised through raffles and a silent auction. The auction featured more than 40 donated items, including Chicago Bears and Chicago Bulls tickets.

For more information on River Valley Special Recreation Association, go to <a href="https://www.rivervalleysra.com" target="_blank">rivervalleysra.com</a>.