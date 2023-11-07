No injuries from fiery crash on I-57

MANTENO — No one was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 57 near the 320 mile marker on Sunday.

At 9:35 p.m., Illinois State Police Troop 5 units responded to a property damage crash on I-57 northbound, according to an ISP report.

A vehicle traveling north struck a deer in the roadway and became disabled. A second vehicle then struck the disabled vehicle in the roadway and caught fire, the report said.

Northbound lanes of I-57 were closed for approximately one hour during the crash investigation.