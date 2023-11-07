Fall enrollment up at KCC, especially for electrical, manufacturing programs

While Kankakee Community College experienced moderate enrollment gains overall for fall 2023, some program areas are up in double-digits.

In KCC’s Business and Technology Division, the credit hour enrollment is up 17.7%. Compared to last year, within the Business and Technology area, Manufacturing Technology enrollments surged up 84.9%, while the Electrical Engineering Technology program enrollment rose 25.9%.

“Advanced manufacturing is alive and well in Kankakee County, and the students we serve are ready to get into this industry which provides family-sustaining careers,” said KCC’s president, Dr. Michael Boyd, in a news release.

“Manufacturing is thriving in the region that KCC serves, and all indicators seem to suggest that it will continue to thrive into the foreseeable future. Because it’s built into our mission, vision, values and philosophy to support economic development, KCC’s call to action is to provide the career education and workforce training our students and clients need to seize employment opportunities associated with these new developments.”

In looking at demographic areas, the age group which tallied the greatest enrollment gain at KCC for fall 2023 is 25-54 year-olds, with a 9.5% increase. Another area where the college is growing is Hispanic students, with a 14.5% increase compared to last year.

Overall at KCC, students enrolled in 241 more credit hours this fall compared to last. The increase in headcount is 2% — 2,229 compared to 2,185 — and the increase in full-time equivalent students is 1%.

“We’ll count it as a success to achieve positive enrollment trends at the start of another academic year,” said Boyd. “We also need to acknowledge that a 2% credit increase could be considered slight. We will continue to provide excellent instruction in programs and pathways aligned with jobs in our local economy. It is important for us as a college to support retention and persistence as well.”

There was a 5.7% increase in overall fall enrollment throughout the Illinois Community College System. KCC is one of 36 Illinois community colleges that experienced an increase in headcount enrollment from fall 2022 to fall 2023. Twelve community colleges had a decrease.