American Red Cross urges blood donations, offers 'Elf' socks

The American Red Cross is urging blood and platelet donors to make and keep donation appointments now to help hospitals restock blood products for patients ahead of the holiday season. Donors of all blood types are needed, especially type O blood donors and those giving platelets to help recover from a significant shortfall in donations throughout late summer and fall.

The Red Cross offers three ways to make a donation appointment that can help save lives:

• Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App

• Visit <a href="https://www.RedCrossBlood.org" target="_blank">RedCrossBlood.org</a>

• Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767)

As a thank-you, and to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the film “Elf,” and create holiday cheer, all who come to give Nov. 10-30 will receive an exclusive pair of “Elf”-themed Red Cross socks, while supplies last. For details, go to <a href="https://www.RedCrossBlood.org/Elf" target="_blank">RedCrossBlood.org/Elf</a>.

• 1-6 p.m. Nov. 10 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Bourbonnais

• 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 11 at United Methodist Church, Third and Divison streets in Aroma Park

• 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 24 at Northfield Square Mall, 1600 N. St. Rt. 50, Bourbonnais

• Noon to 5:30 p.m. Nov. 28 at St. Anne Parish Hall, 230 N. Sixth, St. Anne