Kankakee County CVB looking for ways forward once Bradley goes on its own in 2024

KANKAKEE — Illinois Office of Tourism Deputy Director Daniel Thomas brought his statewide listening tour to Kankakee County last week.

It is one of 25 stops across the state for Thomas.

Approximately 30 local government leaders, business owners and members of the county’s convention and visitors bureau, Visit Kankakee County, attended the meeting held at the B. Harley Bradley House in Kankakee.

One subject Thomas heard about and weighed in on is the future of Visit Kankakee County.

Visit Kankakee County Executive Director Nicole Gavin said the event was a starting point to where the organization goes in the near future.

As of May 1, 2024, Visit Kankakee County will lose 60% of its annual funding when the village of Bradley leaves after the current intergovernmental agreement expires.

That works out to $600,000, Gavin explained before she introduced Thomas.

Local funding, currently 82%, comes via a 5% hotel-motel tax on room stays including Kankakee, Bourbonnais, Bradley, Manteno, Momence and Kankakee County.

There are 16 hotels in Kankakee County with nine located in Bradley.

<strong>FINDING NEW FUNDS</strong>

Gavin said the board is looking to fill that gap.

“We are exploring different funding models as well as new legislative initiatives including the implementation of tourism improvement districts,” Gavin said.

A tourism improvement district is a source of funds for marketing efforts to increase occupancy and room rates for lodging businesses. Funds raised through a small fee on lodging stays provide services desired by and directly benefiting the businesses in the district. A TID is not a tax.

If the funding isn’t there, Gavin said they might have cut back.

“With the departure of Bradley from our intergovernmental agreement, and therefore 60% of our organizational funding, cuts could be necessary,” she said.

Bradley Mayor Mike Watson said previously that the village could run its own convention and visitors bureau.

Watson and the village have been at odds with Visit Kankakee County since 2019. He has said the organization does not promote the village enough.

The money Bradley gives to visit Kankakee County could be better spent by having its own convention and visitors bureau.

“We can have our own CVB. They say competition is good. The competition will make both CVBs better. We have plans and our residents will like those,” Watson said in a Daily Journal story in December 2022.

Those plans include a proposed indoor waterpark, a sports complex and beautification on the village’s main thoroughfares.

<strong>WORKING TOGETHER</strong>

Kankakee Alderman Dave Baron asked Thomas about competing convention and visitors bureaus.

Baron represents the city on the Visit Kankakee County board.

“You’re familiar with our local situation. We are going to go through a phase here where we are not speaking with one voice.

“I guess my question is, what is the process we engage in to try to get to that cooperative voice. Or is that possible?

“You’ve probably seen CVBs under different forms. What should we look like? What process should we put in place to get there?”

Thomas said he had that same question asked of him during his tour. It dealt with a city and county in another part of the state that “mix terribly well,” Thomas said.

The city said it was doing alright and they didn’t need any help.

“Then the conversation happened and it was about tourism funds. The county and CVB were tapped out trying to match grant funds.

“The mayor said, ‘You mean to tell me we could be getting more state funding?’ I’m just going to check our budget and give you more money. Automatically it was like you’ve got more funding. That is something they had not been able to do for years.

“Call me an optimist,” Thomas continued, “but I believe discussions like this [today] just chip away sometimes at the issues. I’m not just saying listening tours. Whatever it takes to try to get this happening, I think we have to keep on trying. We have to over rotate on the positive versus the negative.

“Tourists don’t look at it as crossing a county or city line. They look at what there is here. The motivator. If we could somehow get politics to work, then that’s a really good thing.”

Gavin said Visit Kankakee County will explore all avenues to continue to promote the county.

“Our marketing strategy is ever evolving to stay relevant. We will continue to leverage partnerships, explore new grants available and keep our mission to market and develop branded Kankakee County destination experiences to enhance community economic growth and quality of life at the forefront,” Gavin said.

Last week the deputy director of the Illinois Office of Tourism, Daniel Thomas, spoke at an event hosted by Kankakee County’s convention and visitor’s bureau, Visit Kankakee County.

It took place at the historic B. Harley Bradley House in Kankakee. It was designed in the 1900 by world renowned architect Frank Lloyd White.

It is the first prairie-style home Wright designed.

Wright in Kankakee Executive Director Robert Bohlmann welcomed those attending the event.

“There is a lot about Kankakee and this area. Sadly, we always say we are one of the best kept secrets around here. We hope with their assistance and guidance with the State of Illinois, we can change that perception,” Bohlmann said.

Bohlmann also participated during the meeting.

At one point the discussion turned to negativity from county residents. Several attendees pointed out the locals need to see the good things here. The things that bring tourists from around the U.S. and the world.

“If I may interject, We need to take the little things to make them the big thing,” Bohlmann said.

Thomas asked Bohlmann about tracking visitors by states and countries.

“Excellent question. As of Sept. 23, we had Wyoming show up. We have now had all 50 states here at the house, 28 countries and, for what it is worth, the United Kingdom and Australia are our biggest tour groups,” Bohlmann shared.

B. Harley Bradley House is known worldwide. This summer there have been visitors from Paris, Moscow and Paraguay, he added.

“Being Frank’s first prairie house, we are known worldwide. We have people who live here who say they never knew this was here,” Bohlmann explained.