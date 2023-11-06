Heard on the Street: Connect Roasters opens, Illinoisans would rather invest than work

Ian Happ makes me coffee.

This statement is written across coffee mugs for sale in the newly-opened Connect Roasters. The long-anticipated brick-and-mortar coffee shop opened Oct. 28 at 141 S. Main St., Bourbonnais.

Established in 2016, Connect Roasters is owned and operated by founder and CEO Caleb Benoit. In 2020, Benoit connected with Chicago Cubs player Happ, who eventually became an investor and ambassador for Connect and has visited the business for promotional shoots.

Visitors of the new coffee shop are greeted by Happ in cardboard cutout format, as a sign reading “What fuels Ian Happ” stands next to the merchandise section.

On a busy Saturday morning, coffee, tea and pastry lovers gathered inside the shop, which features a colorful mural by Mac Blackout, whose murals appear inside Electric Lady Lounge and on the side of the building at 183 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee.

Connect Roasters Assistant Manager Elissa Natale said things so far have “been fantastic.”

“The support from the community has been amazing,” she said. “We’ve been super busy and steady throughout the week which we couldn’t be more thankful for.”

Natale said that, “at the very least,” there were over 100 patrons on opening day and that they were “busy the entire day.”

“[From] the morning till we closed, the line was wrapped to the back of the room.”

She added that the pastries — which are made by a French baker in Mokena — sold out within the first half hour of opening day.

Other popular items include the Maple Spice Latte, as well as other seasonal flavors.

“A plain latte has been a go-to for many,” Natale said.

Plans for the future include getting more equipment in-house for more food and pastries, as well as offering items like grab-and-go sandwiches.

The shop is open 6 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. It is closed on Sundays.

<strong>ILLINOISANS EXPERIENCE FINANCIAL ANXIETY</strong>

How is the state of the economy affecting people?

According to a recently-released CNN Fear & Greed Index, which gauges the mood of the stock market, it found that fear is currently dominating market sentiment. The report featured research from <a href="https://www.forex.com/en-us/" target="_blank">Forex</a>.

That sentiment should not come as a surprise.

Some eight of 10 Americans report high levels of financial anxiety and almost two-thirds of investors are now interested in diversifying their income streams.

Global conflicts raging in Israel and Ukraine are undoubtedly key components of this movement.

Geopolitical and economic uncertainly in America are one-two punches leading many “9-to-5” workers to the belief that independent work is more secure than traditional work, increasing significantly in the period of 2018-21.

Stock trading experts commissioned a survey of 2,300 Americans to identify investment patterns and assess if Americans would prefer to invest rather than work full-time jobs.

The results:

• 66.8% of Americans would prefer to generate income through investment rather than traditional employment.

• Real estate is the most popular investment choice. Real estate continues to outrank cryptocurrency.

• Cryptocurrency investment, however, has not gone away by a long shot. In 32 states, the number of cryptocurrency investors has surpassed the number of investors in traditional bonds, a longtime investment rock.

The survey found as many as 30% of Americans rely on investment as their primary income source, but 66% continue to favor traditional employment.

The survey found 73% of Illinoisans would prefer to invest than work full time. This result is 11 percentage points more than the bordering state of Indiana, where 62% would prefer to invest over traditional employment.

So where are people placing their cash?

The survey found 37% of respondents are placing their trust in real estate, compared to about 13% in cryptocurrency.

Bonds were found to be the least popular investment, with just 7.5% investing in that option.

So what percentage of income comes from investing?

According to the survey, one in eight respondents reported that 75% or more of their income is derived from investments.

But this type of strategy does come with risk.

The study found 90.4% of respondents believe the greatest disadvantage of investing is the higher risk associated with market fluctuations, followed by income stability, 47%.

