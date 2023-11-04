Teen Town Hall gives city youth a voice

KANKAKEE — On Thursday afternoon, community members gathered at the Kankakee Public Library for a town hall meeting.

This wasn’t a gathering of home owners discussing property taxes, residents hammering out the logistics of a local festival event or individuals seeking ways to improve the downtown.

Rather, it was area teenagers who gathered to share their concerns regarding violence and other community issues.

Hosted by Kankakee United, the Teen Town Hall gave youth an opportunity to share their voice on the topics of violence prevention, public safety, social and emotional health, building relationships with teens, domestic violence, violence interruption, and conflict and meditation plans.

Most of all, it was an opportunity for open conversation for scary subjects in a safe space.

“When I was a teen, I feel like I lacked the ability to be listened to, especially in my home,” said Troy Luie, the youth coordinator for Kankakee United.

While there were about a dozen teens — and even younger youth — in attendance, there were three students who really made their voices heard. And, those three made it clear that Luie is someone who listens to them.

Iyanna Thomas, 16, Jermaine Stroud, 18, and Cyntrell Henderson, 17, all from Kankakee School District 111, shared thoughts on what the current state of the city looks like through the eyes of youths.

“There’s not enough of us being heard,” said Thomas. “For me, I used to act out because I wasn’t heard.”

She credited Luie for making the teens feel comfortable to open up; saying it’s important to have someone to talk to.

Thomas then said if there were more ways for youth to actively get out in the community, like with a roller skating rink, there would likely be less violence.

Sitting to her left, Stroud agreed.

“Most of the time, when [people] have nothing to do, they go for each other’s throats,” he said. “Especially people my age.”

To Stroud’s left was Henderson, who has seen this sentiment first hand one too many times. He said he’s lost a lot of people to gun violence, which he said is “pointless.”

<strong>THINGS TO DO</strong>

Sitting among the students, Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis jotted down notes of the ideas suggested by youth on having more to do in the area. In addition to the skating rink, a bike path where kids could ride dirt bikes and ATVs was also suggested.

Curtis said he often hears adults tell him what would be best for the youth, but that’s not what’s needed.

“I’ll listen more to what you have to say than 40- to 50-year-olds,” Curtis said. “You have a stronger voice than someone who is 55 saying what they <em>think</em> that you want.”

It was noted that the mayor and his office will be starting a youth advisory board where area kids can have a say in what’s happening in the city.

When asked by Kankakee United Director Johnnie Graham-Wicks [along with Kankakee Forgives Director Aaron Clark] how many would be willing to sign up for such a board, several kids raised their hands.

Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe — whose office also has a youth advisory committee — mentioned jobs within his office geared toward area teenagers. When hearing of that opportunity, many perked up at the interest.

To this end, Nicole Smolkovich, executive director of the Community Foundation of Kankakee River Valley, suggested having a job fair at Kankakee High School where area employers who seek teen-age employees could pass out applications.

“That would be great,” said Stroud, who said he has a job that allows him to make his own money and suggests that’s a good way to fill up empty time that some use for violence.

“If I can take care of myself [with a job], that’s one less stress [my mom] has to worry about,” he added.

<strong>CURBING VIOLENCE</strong>

When asked if those who are veering down a path of violence would be open to coming to a town hall setting, the group thought that might be a tall order.

“[It] depends if they feel OK to come out without something happening,” Stroud said, noting those in question might have fear from counterparts or adults.

He said they also might fear it’s not a safe space.

Speaking for the kids in the room, Stroud said they don’t feel fear of the police or city leaders, but he said those not in attendance might have that fear.

“They might feel nervous at your presence,” he said, gesturing to Kankakee Police Chief Chris Kidwell and Deputy Chief Donell Austin. “Like, ‘they might cuff me’ or something.”

Luie and other adults in the room encouraged the group in attendance to “spread the word” to their peers who might be apprehensive, again reiterating the power of their voice.

The bottom line, according to the group, is that you have to start small to get those who made me fearful to feel comfortable. Start with conversations, encourage jobs and events to keep them busy.

Also recommended by the youth were more violence prevention bike rides and opportunities to take field trips out of Kankakee.

“Usually kids like us don’t get to go out of Kankakee like that,” said Stroud. “We don’t have the transportation.”

Henderson told Aaron Clark that a cabin trip through the City Life Center, where Clark also serves as director, was the first time he left Kankakee. Henderson said his mood kept changing on the bus, and that he was a little afraid. When they arrived, he thought, “This is great.”

He then mentioned experiences like that helped change his attitude overall.

“Why?” asked Clark.

“Because you hit my soft spot,” Henderson said.