Homeless Task Force formed to address service needs

Homelessness was placed squarely in the face of the region and instead of closing the door, leadership is seeking solutions through a united manner, rather than separately.

The recent creation of the Homeless Task Force is a key first step.

The Homeless Task Force was formed following a May summit regarding the plight of the homeless in Kankakee County.

Ten representatives from various social services agencies jumped on board immediately for the task force, along with some local government officials.

Heading the task force is Sarah Neill, director of community services for the Kankakee office of Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Joliet.

“I just kind of took that on because that’s just what I kind of do,” Neill said.

Other task force members are:

• Dawn Broers, executive director of Fortitude Outreach;

• John Bevis, administrator of the Kankakee County Health Department;

• Alvy Butler, of the Salvation Army in Kankakee;

• Al Swinford, chief of police of the Manteno Police department;

• Jim Kupferer, of Thorn of Grace Ministries;

• Lauren Santefort, of Cornerstone Services;

• Mark Jones, of LSom Ministries;

• Marlena Kalafut, of the city of Kankakee’s Economic & Community Development Agency;

• Samantha Woodmaster, of Fortitude Community Outreach.

“We’re super busy doing our other jobs, but this is really important,” said Neill, who has been with Catholic Charities for 26 years. “The people we have are really good. We like the diversity of the industry of the volunteers.”

The summit was held after plans for an overnight shelter in Kankakee by Fortitude Community Outreach fell through earlier this year.

The Gift of God Street Church is set to open a 19-bed shelter in the 600 block of North Fifth Avenue in early December. The shelter would be the metro area’s only fixed base shelter for a county of more than 100,000 residents.

“It was, ‘What do we do now?’” Bevis said. “Because we lost this [plan].”

Neill said it took the task force a month or so to take that next step with looking for solutions to the homeless problem in the county.

“We realize there are system-wide complexities that we’re dealing with,” she said.

One of the main goals is to find a location for an overnight shelter in the county. Fortitude is in the process of getting its Night Fort, a bus that will provide overnight sheltering for 19 people, up and running, but that is seen as a temporary fix.

In addition, Broers said other task force goals is working on are: create a peer advisory council, provide day services for homeless, engage more representatives from government and criminal justice systems in the task force, and to create a “by name list” of any homeless entering the system for providers to collaborate.

<strong>CHANGING THE PERCEPTION</strong>

Bevis said the task force is still battling the homeless perception as seen by many in the community.

“There’s no reason we can’t figure out homelessness in Kankakee County,” he said. “It’s just not going to be overnight. We need to change the stigma and educate people that it’s not just a few individuals down in the middle of Kankakee who are causing trouble because most individuals are not causing trouble.”

Bevis, who has been with the Kankakee County Health Department for 37 years, added that some who are homeless can’t or don’t know how to ask for help.

Neill said she agrees with Bevis “1,000%” on the need to educate the public on the homeless.

“Everybody has to cooperate with each other,” she said. “By everyone, I mean in the villages, towns and cities. Local government has to be on board with cooperating.”

It was noted that there are no Bradley or Bourbonnais representatives on the task force.

“We would like to have someone if they would like to come,” Neill said.

The task force meets monthly at 3 p.m. on the second Thursday at the Kankakee County Health Department.

The lack of cooperation has become a stumbling block in getting an overnight shelter.

Bevis cited the example of a landfill in trying to get a shelter.

“We know we need one, but not in my backyard,” he said. “So then where? The homeless individuals are going to be where there are people, and in the city of Kankakee, for example, that’s downtown. … It’s where they can hang out during the day, any parks, benches, chairs. Bradley would be no different, Bourbonnais would be no different.”

Bevis added that it’s tough for the homeless because they don’t have cars, some have bicycles. They have their patterns and go where they can get services and assistance.

“I don’t know what people’s thought are, who they are?” Bevis said. “And that’s part of the stigma. If individuals feel like we don’t want them down here, then that’s the wrong angle to be taking?

“These agencies, the health department, Fortitude, Catholic Charities, these are services we provide to everybody.”

<strong>TRANSPORTATION NEEDS</strong>

Neill said transportation for the homeless has been identified as a problem, even though the region has a public transportation system.

“We try to pay attention to the problems that people on the street have,” she said.

Broers noted offering transportation for the homeless as one of the task force’s accomplishments. Also, it was able to get a River Valley Metro bus route to the Jerome Combs Detention Center in place, as well as ride services to shelters, treatment centers, airport and train stations.

Task force members recently took a trip to Rockford to see how that community has addressed its homeless population by having an overnight shelter and a location for day services.

Broers added the task force created a needs assessment survey to complete with all homeless, once a year.

<strong>HOUSING</strong>

Neill said the lack of affordable housing has contributed to homelessness.

“It’s not just that this person is homeless today,” she said. “It’s the housing market, the availability of affordable housing in all communities. We’re seeing it. It’s become a huge problem. A lot of people are truly on the edge all the time.

“People are living paycheck to paycheck, and one thing can throw them off — a rent increase. … All of these things are happening at once. They’ve happened in the past, but not at this level.

“People living on a fixed income can’t afford anything on the market. We definitely need more housing in Bourbonnais, Bradley, Kankakee and Manteno. There’s a huge shortage of housing not just for normal income families, but for everybody. There’s just not enough. It affects seniors as well.”

Bevis noted that someone who is living in a car or sleeping on a friend’s couch isn’t technically counted as homeless. The number of real homeless is great.

“That’s what the task force is trying to rally the support,” he said. “And if we can increase the awareness, change the stigma, get leaders who maybe aren’t on board or aren’t sure why they’re not on board or change the minds of why they’re not on board, we might be able to find a location finally that could survive.

“… The idea is, these are services to help improve people’s lives. So why would we not want to do that? If we can have gambling laundromats, why can’t we have a homeless day services center?”