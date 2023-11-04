First Financial Bank hosting food drive, Kankakee location participating

KANKAKEE — First Financial Bank, its associates and community members are collecting food to be given to people in need. From Nov. 6-17, nonperishable food items can be dropped off during normal business hours at its financial center in Kankakee, at 2000 W. Court St.

At the completion of the food drive, associates in all financial centers will distribute the food to the community through local organizations.

“Helping the communities we serve comes naturally to our team, and this is a fun, impactful volunteer effort that will benefit the neighbors who keep our communities vibrant,” said Roddell McCullough, chief corporate responsibility officer for First Financial Bank, in a news release.

This is the second year First Financial has gathered food throughout its service area of Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois. Last year’s drive collected more than 7,600 food items.