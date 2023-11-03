Red Kettles kicking off this month, Salvation Army seeks bell ringers

The Salvation Army in Kankakee County is seeking volunteers for a wide range of Christmas charitable activities.

The Salvation Army will kick off the Christmas Red Kettle campaign at 4 p.m. Nov. 14 in the Iroquois Room at Kankakee Community College. KKC President Michael Boyd is the honorary chairman of this year’s kettle campaign.

The kick-off event will include songs by the choir from Good Shepherd Manor. The event is free and open to the public. The event will include a wealth of information on volunteering to help during the holidays.

Persons are encouraged to bring an unwrapped toy for the annual toy drive, but all are welcome, toy or not.

Lt. LaToya Surratt, the Salvation Army officer in Kankakee County, says the kettle goal for the drive is to raise $75,000 this year to help fund the many programs of the charity. People can donate through the traditional red kettles. There will also be a mail appeal that will go to past supporters of the Salvation Army.

Attention is being called to raise kettle donations, Surratt said. In recent years, COVID-19 has discouraged in-person shopping for some. Others may shop online and never see a kettle. Some no longer carry cash. But each dollar dropped in the kettle still helps.

The kettle drive helps fund a variety of activities for those in need. The Salvation Army provides a hot meal at noon Mondays through Fridays with about 75 people coming in for a typical lunch. They also give away 70 boxes of food each week and hand out more than 30 vouchers for emergency housing each month.

<strong>SEEKING BELL RINGERS</strong>

The actual kettles go out in the community Nov. 17 and will remain out through Dec. 23. The kettles will be out from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Volunteer ringers will typically have two-hour shifts.

Surratt said clubs and groups are welcome to take a day or a particular site to ring, and even to set up a healthy competition with a rival. This year the kettles will be out at nine different locations, but more could be added if more volunteers sign up.

Persons can volunteer to ring by signing up at <a href="https://www.registertoring.com" target="_blank">registertoring.com</a>.

Volunteers are also needed to count the money each morning at the Salvation Army. The counting takes place from 10 a.m. to noon Mondays through Fridays.

<strong>TOY DONATIONS SOUGHT</strong>

Toys can be brought to the Salvation Army, 148 N. Harrison Ave., Kankakee, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Surratt said that approximately 1,200 toys are needed. Donated toys should be new and unwrapped. No gun toys or toys promoting violence will be accepted.

Volunteers will also be needed to set up the toy shop and take inventory as the toys come in. The actual toy giveaway will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 18.

That same day will mark the distribution of the holiday food boxes. The boxes, Surratt said, will contain a complete holiday meal, with either a turkey or ham, and all the fixings.

Also, that day, there will be some Christmas ornaments for distribution and Surratt said there is a limited supply of clothing for those in need, while supplies last.

Families in need of toys can apply online at <a href="https://www.saangeltree.org" target="_blank">saangeltree.org</a> by Nov. 11. Families will need to provide identification and an address, along with some document showing the child’s age. The same site is also used to apply for a holiday food box.

<strong>THANKSGIVING MEAL</strong>

Help is also needed for the annual Thanksgiving meal, which will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Nov. 15 at the Salvation Army.

The meal is open to all and a crowd of at least 100 is expected. This year’s feast will include turkey, macaroni and cheese, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, green beans and corn. Persons are needed to prepare the meal and set up, beginning at 10 a.m., and to tear down and clean up beginning at 1:30 p.m. Groups are welcome to volunteer.

To sign up to help with the Thanksgiving meal, log in at <a href="https://bit.ly/thanksgivingmealsa" target="_blank">bit.ly/thanksgivingmealsa</a>.

Persons with questions can call Lieutenant Surratt at 612-246-2168.