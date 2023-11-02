'What's going on with Dad?': Panozzo has near-death experience at U of I

BRADLEY — It was planned to be a day for Bishop McNamara Catholic High School junior Dominic Panozzo.

The 18-year-old had traveled to Champaign to visit the University of Illinois as the school celebrated its Oct. 21 football homecoming weekend.

Dominic, the son of Neelie and Greg, and a long snapper for the Mac football team this past year and a pitcher on its baseball team, was exploring the opportunity the Big Ten school could provide him.

It was going to be a glorious day.

It wasn’t.

Only a matter of minutes after this family threesome arrived inside U of I’s Smith Football Performance Center and headed up a flight of stairs which would lead Dom to other athletes visiting the campus, the day turned from a family adventure to one of near tragedy.

Now nine days following this shocking episode, the three gathered inside the Bradely-based Village Grill restaurant, which they have owned since 2002, to recount this life-changing experience.

Neelie explained after Greg made his way up the first set of stairs to meet up with football team personnel and tour guides, she and Dom quickly realized Greg was no longer following along.

<strong>COLLAPSE HAPPENS</strong>

The 6-foot-2-inch, 370-pound Iron Workers’ Local 440 welder was stalled at the landing area of the flight of stairs.

He was being overwhelmed by the physical exertion the stairs had offered.

Not one of the three were yet aware, but Greg was on a collision course with death. He was in the early moments of an illness known as a “sustained v-tach.”

A sustained v-tach, correctly known as a sustained ventricular tachycardia, is a heart condition in which the organ falls out of its pumping rhythm.

Basically, instead of pumping blood throughout the body, the heart only “flutters.” By fluttering rather than pumping, blood is not circulated.

Only seconds had passed. Greg, diagnosed with congestive heart failure only two years ago, was now leaning over against the railing. Within just a few more moments he would be lying prone on the floor and life-saving aid was being given.

Neelie, a nurse practitioner with 26 years of experience in hospitals and nursing facilities, quickly turned back to see her struggling husband.

Dom quickly spun around. He could not believe what was unfolding.

“What’s going on with Dad?” he asked his mother.

<strong>NO PULSE</strong>

The family knew they were in trouble. Deep trouble.

“I remember grabbing his wrist for pulse,” Neelie said. “I really didn’t feel one.”

An ambulance was called. Fortunately for the Panozzos there were two university police officers, Chris Williams and Tara Hurless, working security. They immediately saw Greg’s situation.

They rolled Greg onto his back, cut off his shirt and another staff member grabbed an automated external defibrillator in an effort to get the heart to pumping.

When Greg was rolled onto his back, Neelie was shocked at what she witnessed. Greg was not breathing. He had literally turned purple.

The first AED shock failed to correct the fluttering heart. The two officers began administering chest compressions.

A second shock shortly thereafter reset Greg’s heart rhythm. CPR continued until the ambulance arrived.

In all, Greg’s went without his heart functioning for nearly five minutes.

“I’ve been involved in many such situations,” Neelie explained regarding her nursing career. “Everything went exactly as it should have gone. That doesn’t always happen.”

<strong>‘DIVINE INTERVENTION’</strong>

Inside that building devoted to athletics, everything which needed to be done to save a life was done.

Once back among the living, Greg was basically unaware of what had transpired. He did not even want to be transported to Champaign’s Carle Hospital. Neelie, nor those surrounding him, were listening to Greg’s chatter at that point.

In Greg’s defense, Neelie said, he was not yet comprehending the enormity of the situation which had just unfolded.

Greg thought he had only passed out. “I was planning on going to the game.”

Greg remained at Carle from Saturday afternoon until the 3 p.m. Monday release.

“Divine intervention is why he’s alive,” Neelie said. “We were at the right place at the right time. It wasn’t until later we realized how much worse it could have been.”

She said if this incident had happened on the drive to Champaign, Greg would have likely died somewhere along Interstate 57.

<strong>ILLINI LOST, FAMILY WON</strong>

Dom, a 6-foot-1-inch, 220-pound athlete, was taken under the wings of U of I football staffers for the day. He explored the facilities. He attended the game. But his thoughts were with his father.

“I definitely thought he was going to the great beyond. When I saw him go unconscious, I knew it wasn’t a good deal. There was no life in his face,” Dom recalled.

When he entered the football facility, the first thing Dom did was to get down on his knees and offered prayers for his father. He was joined by a member of the football staff.

Seated at a Village Grill table, Greg acknowledged life changes are in store. He has a goal of dropping 140 pounds. He plans to resist fast food. He has started a walking program.

“It’s going to be a long journey,” he said.

He also has set a goal to learn CPR. He wants to be able to assist someone who could be in the same position he found himself in.

“I have a whole different outlook on life. I survived a near-death experience. This stops you in your tracks.”

There may have been one bright spot to this entire ordeal. Greg didn’t have to sit through the Illini football game that afternoon. They lost in the final seconds to Wisconsin.

Dom attended the game.

“They lost, but our family won that day.”