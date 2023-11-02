Regatta race planning continues for Labor Day 2024

KANKAKEE — Planning for the return of the Kankakee River Valley Regatta Powerboat Races for Labor Day weekend 2024 is on course.

That was the message Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis gave Tuesday.

“It is happening,” Curtis said. “No schedule has been set. The [American Power Boat Association] will not set the 2024 schedule until January. They still have races for the 2023 season.

“We will know more in November.”

Rumors have cropped up in recent weeks about the race being moved to the June weekend of Father’s Day.

“There is bad information. People aren’t talking to the right people,” Curtis explained.

The subject was brought up at the Kankakee Valley Park District’s Oct. 23 board of commissioner’s monthly meeting.

“The date for the regatta may be changing to Father’s Day weekend in June. There is a competing race on Labor Day weekend. The change would not be conducive to the park district,” Kankakee Valley Park District Executive Director Dayna Heitz told the commissioners.

“This is all on park district land. It is the height of our summer season. We have softball leagues going at River Road Complex. Splash Valley Aquatic Center is open. We cannot close down these things.”

Board President Dave Skelly said he had talked to someone involved with the race and was told the races would still be staged here Labor Day weekend.

The Kankakee racing event was last held on Labor Day weekend of 2013.

City officials previously stated the three-day event will begin on Friday, Aug. 30, and conclude on Sunday, Sept. 1. Practice rounds will take place on Friday; qualifying races will occur on Saturday; and the championship finals will be held on Sunday.

Unlike previous regatta race weekends here, events will not be held on Labor Day.

The regatta event is a joint partnership of five organizations: City of Kankakee, Kankakee Valley Park District, Visit Kankakee County [formerly known as Kankakee County Convention and Visitors Bureau], Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce and the Kankakee Valley Boat Club.

The event will likely cost $100,000 to put on, including prize money. A $25,000 grant through Visit Kankakee County has been awarded. The hope is sponsorships, gate receipts, vendor fees and boat racer entry fees will bring the event to an even balance.

<em>The Daily Journal’s Lee Provost contributed to this story.</em>