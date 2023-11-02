City hosting Hispanic Citizen Police Academy

The Kankakee Police Department is accepting applications for an eight-week Hispanic Citizen Police Academy to be held this fall.

The academy will begin on Nov. 15 and continue every Wednesday night until Jan. 10. Applications are due by Nov. 10 and will be considered in the order they are received.

Instruction consists of classroom lectures, interactive discussions and hands-on demonstrations focusing on various aspects of police work, including forensics, investigations, patrol and special response among others. All classes are free and will be held at the city of Kankakee Police Department from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

“Hispanic Citizen Police Academy is an excellent opportunity for a behind-the-curtain peek at how the police department in the city of Kankakee does business,” said Police Chief Christopher Kidwell in a news release.

“The class allows citizens to see what the day-to-day looks like for our personnel, and it introduces them to the many different ways we are working to protect and serve our community. The common theme we all hear from graduates is how shocked they are by the number of different programs, initiatives and services we’re involved in that they didn’t know about.

“If you’ve ever wondered why we do something the way we do, use the equipment we do, or any other topic surrounding policing in the city of Kankakee, Hispanic Citizen Police Academy is the place to learn more.”

City of Kankakee Hispanic Citizen Police Academy gives citizens insight into the inner workings of police operations, practices and objectives. Participants in the academy will learn how they can help prevent crime in the community and become resources for improved community/police relations.

Academy graduates are encouraged to take their knowledge back to their neighborhoods, where they can use it to enhance the safety and quality of life in the city of Kankakee.

Individuals who apply for the Hispanic Citizen Police Academy must be 18 years of age and reside and/or work in Kankakee County. All applicants will be subjected to a criminal background investigation. Interested candidates can register at <a href="https://bit.ly/47cL5bW" target="_blank">bit.ly/47cL5bW</a> or by contacting David Guzman at 815-933-0500 <a href="mailto:d_guzman@citykankakee-il.gov" target="_blank">d_guzman@citykankakee-il.gov</a>.