RVSRA executive director Pam Bright leaves legacy of kindness on organization

BOURBONNAIS — For the nearly 20 years spent with River Valley Special Recreation Association, Pam Bright’s career was led by her good-natured heart.

In her office is a sign with a simple recommendation: “Be kind.”

“One of her things is she wanted to be kind to everyone,” said Peggy King, treasurer for RVSRA’s Foundation board.

Starting out as the human resource office manager before moving into the role of Special Olympics director, Bright’s time with the Bradley-based RVSRA — which offers programming for individuals with special needs — eventually led to her taking the reins as executive director.

Bright died Saturday at her Bourbonnais home following a nearly year-long battle with cancer. She was 54.

An outpouring of support flooded in Sunday when a post announcing Bright’s passing was shared to RVSRA’s Facebook. Participants, coworkers and community members alike all had kind things to say about the employee.

“I’m going to miss Pam very much,” wrote participant Matt Hawkins. “I love playing for her when she was Special Olympics coordinator.”

Hawkins added that “she made everyone around her welcome to be part of RVSRA.”

This sentiment was shared by long-time coworker Dorene Mohler, the organization’s program coordinator, who has been with RVSRA for 26 years and the entirety of Bright’s RVSRA career.

“She treated the participants very nicely,” Mohler said. “She never treated them like they were children; she never talked down to them.”

When Bright eventually became Mohler’s boss, the transition, Mohler said, was a natural one.

“[It was] easy for me to treat her like a boss,” the program coordinator said. “She’s such a nice person.”

Though an emotional time for the organization, Mohler said they’ll keep pushing forward.

“We’ve gotta keep things moving, even during this tragic time.”

<strong>A FAMILY AFFAIR</strong>

Wife to Doug and mom to daughters Kelsey and Sydney, Bright made sure her work with RVSRA was a family affair.

Her girls — Kelsey now a special education teacher in Manteno and Sydney a speech/language pathologist for Bourbonnais schools — spent their summers working for RVSRA’s day camp. Based on their chosen professions, it’s clear their mother’s work had an impact on them.

Doug spent years coaching travel softball and his techniques came in handy when Bright became the Special Olympics coordinator.

“She knew how to coach,” Mohler said, crediting Doug’s experience.

Last year, the family all volunteered their time during RVSRA’s biggest fundraiser of the year, the Great Mouse Race. The event returns Saturday for its seventh year, and Bright had told her family that, despite what was happening with her, they should still volunteer.

King noted that, on the day following Bright’s passing, Doug told the organization, “Pam said we have to come [to the Mouse Race].”

Even in her last days, King said, “she was still thinking of the special rec.”

<strong>SINCE 2004</strong>

After about four years in the role of HR office manager, Bright shifted to coordinating the Special Olympics program. Mohler said “she fit into that position very comfortably” and “thoroughly enjoyed coaching participants.”

In this role for more than 10 years, this was the highlight of Bright’s time with RVSRA.

“For me, that is kind of where I’m going to associate myself with when I’m gone from here,” Bright said in a March 2023 interview with the Daily Journal. “Working with the Special Olympics athletes and growing the Special Olympics program — we added softball, basketball, track and field. I’ll always have a special place in my heart for the work that I did.”

When 28-year executive director Tom Breitenbucher decided to retire in 2022, Bright opted to throw her hat into the ring to lead the organization.

Mohler and King said that Bright went through the proper channels of applying and interviewing for the position as anyone outside of the organization would have done. According to King, “they made the best selection.”

Upon receiving the promotion, Mohler said Bright wasted no time.

“When she first started as director, she jumped in full force right away,” Mohler said, noting Bright brought the organization up to speed with technology, implementing online registration and online payroll.

Mohler noted that Bright also applied for an American Rescue Plan Act grant quickly after taking the helm that allowed the organization to resurface the floor of its garage. This space is where they park the organization’s bus and hold many program activities.

“She did that very quickly, it was even after her diagnosis,” King added regarding the grant.

<strong>BE KIND</strong>

As for the legacy Bright has left with RVSRA, King — who has been involved with the organization for nearly 30 years in the capacities of volunteer, advisory board member and Foundation board member — thinks back to the “Be Kind” sign.

“She was a very kind individual and presented herself that way in the office,” King said. “Even during this time she was fighting the battle, she had a smile on her face.”

Longtime friend and coworker Mohler couldn’t agree more.

“She walked in with a smile on her face and said, ‘How are you doing today?’… Even when going through this [illness], she was a thoughtful person who never thought of herself.”