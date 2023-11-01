NAACP Freedom Fund speaker calls for action: 'You don’t have time not to get involved'

“Take your souls to the polls.”

The Rev. Dr. Wendell Anthony gave that message Saturday in a fiery speech to a sold-out crowd of some 360 people at the annual Freedom Fund Banquet of the Kankakee County NAACP.

Anthony has been the president of the Detroit branch of the NAACP for 28 years. Detroit is the largest NAACP branch in the country and that branch hosts a massive 10,000-person, sit-down dinner annually to commemorate the struggle for social justice, freedom and equality.

He is also a member of the NAACP National Board of Directors and won the 2021 NAACP Image Award for Activist of the Year.

“You don’t have time not to get involved,” he told the audience at the Quality Inn in Bradley.

He repeatedly challenged the audience to get out and do more, noting that many of the individuals helped by the NAACP are not members. He urged those to join, and if they can’t or won’t do that, to get out and join some organization — any organization — fighting for social justice.

“We’re still here after 114 years,” he said of the NAACP.

He said the NAACP was the No. 1 brand for Black organizations in America. The NAACP, he said, “is always relevant.”

“God bless you and thank you for staying in the struggle,” he told the local chapter and its supporters.

The NAACP, he concluded, is an organization that reaches down to pull people up, when so many other groups will pass them by without acting.

<strong>‘DESPERATE TIMES’</strong>

Rev. Anthony referred to the 1963 March on Washington. He said President John F. Kennedy did not want a march on Washington, stating “it wasn’t the right time.”

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Anthony said, said somehow it is never the right time to fight injustice.

King, he said, stated it was time, though, to collect on a debt owed for freedom, equality and justice. “But the check is still bouncing. It comes back marked insufficient funds.”

Some people, he said, are afraid of progress. “They do not want to be reminded that the debt is due.”

Diversity should make us better and at the same time it should not make people bitter.

He told the group that these are desperate times.

“You cannot fix a problem by denying it does not exist,” he said. He referred to a wealth of issues in society.

“You have been bamboozled,” he said, by the talk of Critical Race Theory. “It is not taught anywhere. It is a discussion at the college level among intellectuals.”

<strong>INTERNATIONAL ISSUES</strong>

Saying he had the “down-home funky blues,” he had an array of sharp barbs on various problems.

• Torpedoing climate change deniers, he said the world today is hot where it is usually cold and snow is melting off mountaintops.

• He noted the United States is working to stop the wars in the Middle East and in Ukraine, but will not take military weapons out of U.S. communities.

• Anthony was critical of the U.S. Supreme Court, which, he said, was sinking in a sand of conflict of interest.

• He said if the U.S. Constitution was perfect, it would not need amendments. A 14th Amendment was needed to guarantee citizenship for former slaves. A 15th Amendment was needed to give African-Americans the right to vote. A 19th Amendment was needed to give women the vote.

“Can’t we just act like we have common sense?” he asked.

These are times when democracy is being threatened with dissolution.

“We’re here because the times demand it,” he said.

• Speaking on contemporary politics, he said he hated to burst Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis bubble, but “slavery was not beneficial. Enslavement was not a happy experience.”

He recounted the horrible conditions of enslavement: chains on wrists and necks; and attacks by wild animals. To escape, men and women would attempt to commit suicide by jumping overboard. So the slavers, he said, set out nets to catch them. Sharks would trail the boats.

Segregation, he said, gave the segregator a false sense of superiority and the segregated a false sense of inferiority.

“You don’t know me until you sit down with me,” he said.

Individual racism is bad enough, he said, but then people join an institution and “institutionalize” racism, making it a policy.

Anthony said he could not take a side in the current war between Hamas and Israel.

“Our side is for justice,” he said.

Yet, he added, he could not support people who kill children.

<strong>AWARDS AND INFORMATION</strong>

• Steve Hunter, the first vice president of the Kankakee County NAACP, reminded the audience that the chapter has many activities. The Kankakee chapter has held health fairs, free legal clinics, meets with law enforcement and awards scholarships.

• Willie Davis, retired Kankakee school administrator, and his wife, retired teacher Amelia Davis, were given the chapter’s President’s Award for the lifetime dedication.

Community Service Awards were given to:

• The Helen Wheeler Center, for serving the mental health needs of Kankakee County for 60 years.

• The Garden of Prayer Youth Center, for helping area youth for 45 years.

• Former Kankakee Alderman and retired Chief of Probation P. Carl Brown for his work in helping others and bettering the community.