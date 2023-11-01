Annual Turkey for Tots fundraiser set for Saturday

MANTENO — With Halloween in the rear view mirror, the calendar looks toward the holiday season which is so often peppered with opportunities to help those in need.

Such an opportunity comes annually in the form of Turkey for Tots, the fundraiser hosted by the Kankakee Valley Beverage Association which serves to take underprivileged children in the community Christmas shopping.

All proceeds from the event — which is set for 2-8 p.m. Saturday at Manteno Sportsmen’s Club — go toward the Christmas shopping effort. Tickets are $5 each and include dinner and two chances to win a turkey [in the form of a $15 Meijer gift card].

The local Meijer store, 990 N. Kinzie Ave., Bradley, annually serves as a sponsor for the event and is the space where children are taken shopping.

More than 100 turkeys will be given away during the event. Also on tap are raffles, auctions and a live performance by A Taste of the Silhouettes featuring Jerry Downs.

Manteno Sportsmen’s Club is at 851 N. Main St., Manteno. For more information and to obtain tickets, go to <a href="https://bit.ly/3SgfcuJ" target="_blank">bit.ly/3SgfcuJ</a>.