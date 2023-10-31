Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Local News | Kankakee County

Halloween houses of 2023

By Daily Journal

The Daily Journal asked readers to submit their spooky Halloween setups, and the following houses have holiday decor on display.

AROMA PARK

• West Fourth Street, Aroma Park

BRADLEY

• 341 Holly Drive, Bradley (Weidner’s Haunt)

• Pierce Avenue, Bradley

• 200 block North Euclid Avenue, Bradley

BOURBONNAIS

• 1433 Argyle Lane N., Bourbonnais (Lights on Argyle Lane)

• Osage Drive, Bourbonnais

• 41 Karen Drive, Bourbonnais

• 19 Castle Coombe Drive, Bourbonnais

KANKAKEE

• 1400 block West Hawkins Street, Kankakee (Braddy Cemetery)

• 800 block Cobb Boulevard, Kankakee (Monster House)

• 3254 Edgewater Drive, Kankakee

• 1030 S. Fourth Ave., Kankakee

LIMESTONE

• Tower Drive/Hedge Avenue, Limestone

MANTENO

• West Third Street, Manteno

MOMENCE

• 400 block North Walnut Street, Momence

• 412 Thomas Court, Momence

ST. ANNE

• 5015 Oakridge Drive, St. Anne.