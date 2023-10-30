Krizan, former Bradley PD chief, dies

BRADLEY — He was most often referred to as an ‘old school cop.”

When it is used to describe the law enforcement career of former Bradley Police Chief Jospeh Krizan, it is a term of respect for a man who devoted 30 years to protecting residents of the once small Kankakee County village.

Krizan, Bradley chief for the final two years of his police career which ended on July 1, 1997, died Tuesday at the Illinois Veterans’ Home in Manteno following an extended illness. He was 82.

Following four years of service to the U.S. Navy [1962-66], in which he served during the Vietnam War, Krizan returned to his Bradley roots and became a member of the then small police department in 1967.

He was promoted to sergeant in April 1974 and to lieutenant in September 1980. He became assistant chief in 1993 and then chief in 1995.

“He was a pretty easy-going guy,” said Steve Coy, former longtime Bradley officer and the village’s retired police chief. “He started when Bradley was just this little town, and the police department had just a few officers.”

Coy said Krizan, a 1960 graduate of St. Patrick’s Central High School in Kankakee, had great interest in helping develop new policing programs in the village such as Neighborhood Watch and the school-based programs such as the drug awareness program, DARE, and the anti-gang program, GREAT.

“Joe took the lead on many programs. He contributed a lot to the village of Bradley,” Coy said.

While it is difficult to imagine it today, Krizan started his law enforcement career when everything was written on a piece of paper. There were no computers or advanced systems to aid officers.

As difficult as it may be to believe, it wasn’t until 1984 when the department received its first computer.

“He would talk to anyone. That was a great tool of his,” said Coy, who joined the department in 1979.

And like chiefs who came before and after Krizan, Coy said they each had their own style and strengths.

A lifelong Bradley resident, Krizan was described by all as laid back and easy going. He was also noted as a man who was willing to stop whatever he was doing to lend a ear.

Police Chief Don Barber said Krizan most definitely listened to those within the department.

He also said Krizan carried out his duties with “passion, integrity and energy.”

“Chief Krizan was a genuinely warm and wonderful individual — a gentle giant some would say,” Barber said. “... Our sorrow is lessened only slightly with the comforting thought that we had the privilege to know him.”

Former village trustee Bob Redmond said Krizan was not a man who walked around displaying his badge or exerted his authority.

“He lived by example. He was just a good chief,” he said.

He said Krizan brought the department to the point where the computer age transformed every workplace and the police department was no exception.

Krizan was succeeded by Don Kuffner, the chief who helped retool the department through computer systems.

Redmond described Krizan as a “patrolmen’s chief,” meaning he grew up through the ranks and never forgot where he came from.

“He put his heart and soul into Bradley,” Redmond said.

Former Bradley Trustee Jerry Balthazor said there is no question Krizan was one of those “old school cops.”

“He was one of those people who kind of got caught in the transition of the way it used to be done and the way it is now done,” Balthazor said. “But he got the job done.

“He was a great guy. He was a good police officer.”

Krizan’s son, Tim, said his father had two great loves: his family and being a police officer.

“He had a high sense of duty. He was there to serve when people needed him,” Tim said.

Tim followed his father into the police department. He said he can still hear the thumping of typewriter keys as his father completed a police report.

It was largely that era when Krizan worked for then tiny Bradley.

“He did enjoy being a police officer,” his daughter, Devon, said. “He enjoyed being in the community. For him, going from the service to the police department was a natural move and policing seemed to be natural to him.”