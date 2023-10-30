6 teams remain on road to state

Six of the seven local football teams vying for a spot in the second round of playoffs advanced into next week.

Above, Bradley-Bourbonnais’ Ethan Kohl celebrates Saturday during the Boilermakers’ 38-21 victory at home over St. Charles North in the first round of the IHSA Class 7A playoffs.

Kohl ran for three touchdowns and threw two to Tyran “Tiny” Bender to give the Boilermakers their first playoff win since 2016.

In IHSA Class 6A, Kankakee claimed a 29-6 victory over Bremen on Friday, and will host Blue Island Eisenhower at 1 p.m. Saturday in the second round.

Coal City claimed a 44-0 win over Normal University in IHSA Class 4A on Friday and will visit top-seeded Rochester at 7 p.m. Friday.

Peotone won 34-13 over Crane in IHSA Class 3A, and will host No. 1 Byron at 1 p.m. Saturday.

In IHSA Class 2A, Momence claimed a 16-8 victory over Knoxville on Saturday and will travel to Maroa-Forsyth at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Also in Class 2A, Wilmington beat Mercer County 41-14 on Saturday to advance to play at Tri-Valley next Saturday. The game will mark the third-straight postseason the two schools have met in the postseason.

Milford was upset by Pawnee 58-38 in the Illinois 8-Man Football Association first round playoffs on Saturday. They end their season with a 7-3 record.