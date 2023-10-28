Homeless advocates learn from Rockford

A new light shone on how Kankakee County may be able to assist those who are homeless on a recent trip to Rockford.

Several area officials traveled some 150 miles to the northern Illinois city to observe and learn how that community has served its homeless population.

John Bevis, Kankakee County health administrator, reported this week to the Kankakee County Board Executive Committee that the group learned a lot in Rockford.

“I believe that there’s hope,” Bevis said after the meeting. “One of the first things that I was impressed with learning, was that where Kankakee [County] sits today in relation to what we would like to accomplish and address … is where Rockford was eight years ago.”

Bevis said Rockford had issues similar to Kankakee in that it didn’t have any grants or any money.

“They started with their veterans, and they then moved on to the homeless population,” he said. “… A lot of what they do is mostly funded from charitable donations and some grants.”

Bevis is part of the local Homeless Task Force which made the trip to Rockford.

Other representatives were: Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis; Executive Director of Fortitude Community Outreach Dawn Broers; and representatives from Catholic Charities and other city departments.

Rockford has become a model for ending homelessness, Bevis said, and it has made great strides in dealing with the issue and how it affects not only individuals and families, but the community services in place to help.

“They took us on a tour of a day education center that they have,” Bevis said. “We also visited the actual location where they provide services for overnight. It’s actually a 24/7 [facility] and has been there for many, many years.”

Broers said Kankakee County has many components in place to serve the homeless like Rockford does now.

“We have the staff, the volunteers and the leadership to make it happen,” she said. “It’s a matter of being allowed locations to where we can serve them. We have to have space to where we can serve the homeless.”

Bevis said the Kankakee County contingent received answers to questions it had while in Rockford.

“They’re very willing to assist and help and support in any way that they can,” he said. “… It’s a breath of fresh air in that a lot of what we’re trying to accomplish can be done.”

Broers said the key is having local government work with the service providers. It just comes down to having enough space to take the next step forward, she said.

“We could definitely be where [Rockford] was seven or eight years ago if we have a community that is fully ready to start that process,” she said. “We are in the process that we can have all of the components to be where Rockford is right now. We have the funding for the homeless. We have all the components right now but locations where we can serve the homeless.”

Locally, Bevis said what the group observed underscores how homelessness isn’t just one community’s problem.

“It’s a county-wide issue,” he said. “It’s a state-wide issue. So there are some nuances that they’ve experienced that we have similar. But they have some differences, too. They have some multiple counties that are involved, where we would be looking at multiple cities involved.”