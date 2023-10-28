Epidemic of domestic violence subject of annual Harbor House vigil

The silence was heavy and palpable during a moment of remembrance for the local lives lost this year to domestic violence during Harbor House’s annual candlelight vigil.

“We are here tonight with heavy hearts, grieving for those who have died at the hands of their abusers,” said Rev. Kelly Perotti with The Grow Center.

The event was held Thursday at the Knights of Columbus. Typically held on the Kankakee County Courthouse steps, the vigil was moved due to rain.

While this particular gathering happens once a year, it’s a drop in the bucket of the work Harbor House does to draw attention to the issue of domestic violence. Harbor House Executive Director Jenny Schoenwetter said it’s “one of the most powerful [events], in my opinion, when we reflecting on Domestic Violence Awareness Month.”

Each year an informational table on the resources provided by Harbor House features small lighthouses aglow with a purple light — one to recognize each victim who died in the community in the last year.

This year, there were two lighthouses lit for Amanda Peterson and Joseph Robinson.

Though this number is less than in years past, speakers during the vigil made it clear that it was still too many.

Speaker Monica Pizano, a Kankakee-based Realtor with Re/Max Prestige Homes, said that domestic violence is “a shadow that looms over our community.”

However, she reminded those in the audience that “your voices are powerful instruments of change.”

This sentiment was echoed by Manteno Police Chief Al Swinford, who said that he had responded to a call of domestic violence earlier that day. Though it didn’t end with an arrest, he said it served as a reminder that both law enforcement and the community can do better when it comes to domestic violence.

“It’s a community problem that takes a community solution,” he said.

So what’s the answer?

Swinford said it’s contingent on holding the abusers accountable, which is contingent on the community’s awareness of the signs of domestic violence and the knowledge of the resources available to help.

Of those resources, the chief commended Harbor House.

“With a lot of pushing and prodding and training from Harbor House, the police are getting better,” he said, noting that the department is likely the most well-trained they’ve ever been, but it’s still seeing “far too many” domestic violence homicides.

He shared that, last year, the department created a Domestic Violence Task Force which was “a huge victory for us” and will help “crack down on those cases.”

At the end of the day, he said, “we need people to be educated on the signs of domestic violence.”

<strong>BY THE NUMBERS</strong>

Schoenwetter stated that domestic violence is something that impacts 15.5 million children and 10 million adults annually.

A 2017 study found that 68% of women killed were murdered by their intimate partners.

“Sixty-eight percent of all women killed, were murdered by their intimate partners,” she repeated to the crowd.

On the subject of numbers, Swinford said that one in four women have experienced domestic violence.

Looking at the previous day, Swinford mentioned the mass shooting in Maine where at least 18 people were fatally shot and dozens others were wounded. He said two in every three mass shooters have some form of domestic violence in their past and that it’s “highly probable” that the shooter in Maine experienced such violence.

He said it’s a ripple effect that “impacts us all.”

“It’s an epidemic that we have to talk about,” said Schoenwetter, “that we have to bring light to in order to bring about any kind of change.”

For more information on Harbor House, go to <a href="https://www.harborhousedv.org" target="_blank">harborhousedv.org</a>.