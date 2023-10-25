State police asking for public's assistance in death investigation

MOMENCE — Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation, Zone 1 is requesting the public’s assistance in the investigation surrounding the death of 52-year-old Bert N. Lawton, of Grant Park.

On Aug. 27, at approximately 2:45 a.m., ISP Troop 5 responded to a hit and run crash involving a motorcycle and passenger vehicle on 4000 North Road near 14000East Road in Momence, Illinois State Police said in a news release.

The driver of the motorcycle, Lawton, was transported to an area hospital and pronounced dead.

The offending vehicle fled the scene traveling west onto 4000 North Road into Momence. It is believed to be a black- or dark-colored Chevrolet Impala between the years of 2006 to 2011, the release said.

The offending vehicle sustained heavy front-end damage and it is missing the front bumper grille.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to contact the ISP DCI Zone 1 at 815-209-6567. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can do so by calling Crime Stoppers at 815-932-7463. Information provided could result in a cash reward of up to $1,000.