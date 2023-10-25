Kinzie Avenue no longer exists

BRADLEY — The approximate three-mile stretch of Kinzie Avenue, the road which largely dissects Bradley into its eastern and western halves, will no longer exist.

The Bradley administration is not about to grind up this key ingredient to the region’s transportation system.

Rather, the street, which is actually Illinois Route 50, has gained a new name. The street has been renamed Bradley Boulevard.

At Monday’s Bradley Village Board meeting, trustees approved an ordinance officially renaming the road — the portion which travels through Bradley’s village limits — to Bradley Boulevard.

The change was run past the Illinois Department of Transportation, and the organization had no issue with the move.

Why change the name, Mayor Mike Watson was asked after the meeting?

“We want to make the street more local,” he said.

He said some businesses have been informed, and feedback has not been negative.

“Maybe people will like it and begin using it more,” he said.

Village leadership had been discussing a name change for about six months.

To be fair, most refer to the road as Illinois Route 50.

“When people get off of Interstate 57, they will be getting off on Bradley Boulevard,” he said.

There are obviously many businesses which have a Kinzie Avenue address. Bradley Mayor Mike Watson said many businesses use Illinois Route 50 as the official address.

Watson noted street signs will be changed. He expects that transition will take effect yet this year.

The move is all part of Bradley’s ambitious plans regarding bringing a new face to the village. The village has been developing plans for a renewed Illinois Route 50, featuring new lighting, streetscape and even streets.

The village recently unveiled a $12-million plan to redevelop West Broadway Street.

Bradley Boulevard stretches from 6000N Road on its northern end to Soldier Creek on southern ending point.

So who came up with the name Bradley Boulevard? Watson gave that credit to Bradley Police Chief Don Barber.

So where did the name Kinzie come from?

According to local historian Jack Klasey, the name Kinizie is from John Kinzie, a fur trader and early Chicago settler.

In 1804, he bought the house where Chicago’s first settler, Jean Baptiste Point duSable, had conducted fur trade.

Kinzie’s daughter, Ellen, was the first white person born in what is now Chicago, in 1805. Kinzie died at the age of 64 in 1828.