Harbor House's 5th annual candlelight vigil set for Thursday

For the last five years during the final full week of October, purple lights are aglow outside of the Kankakee County Courthouse.

The number of lights varies but always are representative of the local lives lost over the last year due to domestic violence.

The lights are set by Harbor House, the local nonprofit dedicated to those experiencing issues related to domestic violence, during its annual candlelight vigil.

The vigil returns to the courthouse steps at 6:30 p.m. Thursday for its fifth year, which happens in conjunction with October being Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Representatives from Harbor House and area advocates are set to gather for this annual remembrance.

Speaking this year will be Harbor House Executive Director Jenny Schoenwetter, Rev. Kelly Perotti, Kankakee County Realtor Monica Pizano and Manteno Police Chief Al Swinford.

<strong>AFFECTING THE AREA</strong>

In a recent news release distributed by Rep. Jackie Haas, R-Kankakee, the Illinois Domestic Violence Hotline reported a 9% uptick in contacts between 2020 and 2021.

The Chicago Police Department also reported 121 domestic violence-related shootings, a 64% increase from 2020.

“Domestic violence is a trauma too many people face on a daily basis,” said Haas.

“Every human being deserves healthy relationships and to be treated with respect and dignity. This Domestic Violence Awareness Month and always, let’s promote these resources available because we do not know who may be impacted in our lives. Let’s also walk with survivors to get to safety and get out of dangerous and unhealthy situations.”

Similar sentiments were voiced during the annual State of the County address hosted by the Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce on Oct. 10. Both Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey and Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe discussed the prevalence of domestic violence in the county.

Rowe stressed that, instead of victim blaming and asking, “Why don’t you just leave?” the public needs to come to terms with how to better understand the victim’s plight. He said Harbor House is a great resource; not only for those experiencing domestic violence, but also for those looking to be of support.

He said the county has a “monumental domestic violence problem,” adding that each day when his office checks the custody sheet, there are “individuals of the evening before [who] have committed a violent act of domestic violence.”

A total of 532 cases through the end of September have come through the office this year.

“And that’s not counting the probably hundreds or more of people who suffer in silence in their homes, too afraid to call the police, too afraid to step forward and say, ‘I’m a victim, help me become a survivor.’” Rowe said.

Downey said calls regarding domestic violence “skyrocketed to unprecedented levels” in 2021 and continues to be an issue.

However, he said, calls decreased by 22% in 2022, and the office expects an additional 11% decrease for 2023.

<strong>AREA RESOURCES</strong>

A recent social media post from Harbor House encouraged those in need of safe computer access to visit the new Kankakee County State’s Attorney Satellite Center at 4120 S. Wheeler Road, Hopkins Park. The satelitte office provides safe, free access to computers.

“People in Pembroke Township now have immediate and local access to services like grief counseling, sexual assault counseling, job assistance, partnerships with KCC to help individuals get into college who may otherwise think that opportunity is not available to them,” Rowe said during the State of the County address.

“This has the potential to be game changing for a community that for so many years was neglected and has gone without those services.”

With locations in both Kankakee and Iroquois Counties, Harbor House’s emergency shelters serve as safe, private and comfortable places to heal from domestic violence. The Watseka-based shelter opened earlier this year.

The main point of entry for all Harbor House services, including the two emergency shelters, is the 24-Hour Hotline at 815-932-5800. An advocate will ask questions about the caller’s situation, help create a safety plan and provide emotional support during the process.

For more information on Harbor House, go to <a href="https://www.harborhousedv.org" target="_blank">harborhousedv.org</a>.

Raising awareness October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and local survivor resource, Harbor House, is hosting a donation drive on Saturday during the Kankakee Farmers’ Market. The Women’s Donation Drive for Harbor House will be collecting underwear, socks, sports bras, coats, leggings/sweatpants, shirts, house shoes/slippers, diapers (sizes 4-6), paper towels, facial tissue, phone charging cords, multicultural hair products, toilet paper. All sizes of each item are needed and all items will be donated to Harbor House in Kankakee. Both the market and the drive run from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. This is the final gathering of the year for the Kankakee Farmers’ Market, featuring vendors from around the county. The donation drive for Harbor House is one of several events happening in conjunction with Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Also happening throughout this week is the Pets for Prevention Photo Contest. “Pets are a big part of many of our lives, let’s have them join us to advocate for domestic violence prevention,” Harbor House posted Monday to its Facebook page. To enter the contest, go to <a href="https://www.facebook.com/harborhousekankakee" target="_blank">facebook.com/harborhousekankakee</a> and go to the post regarding the Pets for Prevention Photo Contest posted on Monday. Post a photo of your pet in the comments between now and Oct. 31. Share the post and encourage your friends to find and like your photo. The pictures with the most reactions in the comments on Nov. 1 will be the winner of the People’s Favorite category. Other categories include: Best Pet in Purple; Best Duo; Best Pet in Costume. {related_content_uuid}3d68f00d-9621-428c-9cb0-ccd0a66ff221{/related_content_uuid}

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and local survivor resource, Harbor House, is hosting a donation drive on Saturday during the Kankakee Farmers’ Market.

The Women’s Donation Drive for Harbor House will be collecting underwear, socks, sports bras, coats, leggings/sweatpants, shirts, house shoes/slippers, diapers (sizes 4-6), paper towels, facial tissue, phone charging cords, multicultural hair products, toilet paper.

All sizes of each item are needed and all items will be donated to Harbor House in Kankakee.

Both the market and the drive run from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.

This is the final gathering of the year for the Kankakee Farmers’ Market, featuring vendors from around the county.

The donation drive for Harbor House is one of several events happening in conjunction with Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Also happening throughout this week is the Pets for Prevention Photo Contest.

“Pets are a big part of many of our lives, let’s have them join us to advocate for domestic violence prevention,” Harbor House posted Monday to its Facebook page.

To enter the contest, go to <a href="https://www.facebook.com/harborhousekankakee" target="_blank">facebook.com/harborhousekankakee</a> and go to the post regarding the Pets for Prevention Photo Contest posted on Monday. Post a photo of your pet in the comments between now and Oct. 31.

Share the post and encourage your friends to find and like your photo. The pictures with the most reactions in the comments on Nov. 1 will be the winner of the People’s Favorite category.

Other categories include: Best Pet in Purple; Best Duo; Best Pet in Costume.