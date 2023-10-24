Olivet earns national recognition

BOURBONNAIS — WalletHub released its College & University Rankings on Oct. 16, and ranked Olivet Nazarene University among the Top 10 in Illinois.

Known primarily for its consumer financial tools like free credit scores, WalletFitness and credit monitoring, WalletHub is a financial services company, started in 2013.

The 2024 report compared 800 institutions and focuses on identifying “top-performing schools at the lowest possible costs to undergraduates,” according to the report’s methodology statement.

Among the categories for methodology are student selectivity, cost and financing, career outcomes and metrics post-graduation. WalletHub also analyzed student loan default rates, and the value students can expect to receive once their studies are complete.

“We’re always pleased when a third party recognizes the extensive work Olivet Nazarene University is doing to make college more affordable for students and families,” said Susan Wolff, executive director of University Relations and administrative lead for Olivet’s Affordability Council.

“College affordability without success after graduation would be an incomplete story. In establishing this ranking, WalletHub considered ONU’s student-to-faculty ratios, and competitive scholarship and aid packages, but also the median salaries of our students after they are engaged in the workforce.”

This recognition from WalletHub comes only weeks after being named a Four-Star University by Money Magazine and a Best College and Top Ten Best Value by US News Best Colleges.

Northwestern University, University of Chicago and University of Illinois were also in the Top 10.