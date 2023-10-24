Harbor House collecting donations at Saturday's farmers' market

KANKAKEE — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and local survivor resource, Harbor House, is hosting a donation drive on Saturday during the Kankakee Farmers’ Market.

The Women’s Donation Drive for Harbor House will be collecting the following items:

• Underwear

• Socks

• Sports bras

• Coats

• Leggings/sweatpants

• Shirts

• House shoes/slippers

• Diapers (sizes 4-6)

• Paper towels/facial tissue

• Phone charging cords

• Multicultural hair care products

• Toilet paper

All sizes of each item are needed and all items will be donated to Harbor House in Kankakee.

Both the market and the drive run from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.

This is the final gathering of the year for the Kankakee Farmers’ Market, featuring vendors from around the county.

Performing at 9:30 a.m. in the gazebo is TyJon Charlie, of The Unemployed Architects.

The donation drive for Harbor House is one of several events happening in conjunction with Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Also happening throughout this week is the Pets for Prevention Photo Contest.

“Pets are a big part of many of our lives, let’s have them join us to advocate for domestic violence prevention,” Harbor House posted Monday to its Facebook page.

To enter the contest, go to <a href="https://www.facebook.com/harborhousekankakee" target="_blank">facebook.com/harborhousekankakee</a> and go to the post regarding the Pets for Prevention Photo Contest posted on Monday. Post a photo of your pet in the comments between now and Oct. 31.

Share the post and encourage your friends to find and like your photo. The pictures with the most reactions in the comments on Nov. 1 will be the winner of the People’s Favorite category.

Other categories include: Best Pet in Purple; Best Duo; Best Pet in Costume.

See more At 6:30 p.m. Thursday will be the fifth annual candlelight vigil at the Kankakee County Courthouse. For more information on this event, see Wednesday’s edition of the Daily Journal. {related_content_uuid}2a7ad9c4-e102-4661-aee9-5b6cdd91f339{/related_content_uuid}

At 6:30 p.m. Thursday will be the fifth annual candlelight vigil at the Kankakee County Courthouse. For more information on this event, see Wednesday's edition of the Daily Journal.