Village of Manteno offering Property Tax Rebate Program

MANTENO — The village of Manteno is again offering village residents the opportunity to file for the Property Tax Rebate Program this year. The Property Tax Rebate Program was initiated to alleviate the financial strain on village residents.

The deadline for application submission is 4 p.m. Oct. 31.

To qualify for the Property Tax Rebate program, residents must have lived in their current household for all of 2022, submit a copy of their 2022 property tax bill (payable in 2023), and submit a copy of their current valid Illinois driver’s licenses or state ID cards for all names shown on the tax bill. The address on the ID(s) must match the property being applied for.

Residents can access the Property Tax Rebate application form and guidelines by visiting the village of Manteno website at villageofmanteno.com under Residents and Forms & Applications.

Late applications will not be considered.

The village encourages all eligible residents to take advantage of this program, and instruct residents with questions to visit the village’s website or by visiting Village Hall at 98 E. Third Street between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Village Administrator Chris LaRocque stated in a news release, “We understand the financial hardships residents might face. The Property Tax Rebate Program aims to ease that burden on homeowners and provide them with the supplementary support they need. We encourage all eligible residents to apply and take advantage of this opportunity.”