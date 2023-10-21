Thies Park to get 6 more pickleball courts, Wiffle ball field

MANTENO — The popularity of pickleball and the use of the existing four courts at Lucille Thies Park in Manteno is part of the reason the village will be adding six courts among other amenities to the park at 800 Park St.

The Village Board approved a bid of $91,321 to R & R Inc., of Bradley, at Monday’s board meeting for the phase 1 improvements at Thies Park. Phase 1 will consist of the underground work and grading at the park. The phase 1 work is expected to be completed this fall before phase 2 can begin in the spring.

“We broke it up into two phases so we could get the [phase 1] work done this year,” said Village Administrator Chris LaRocque. “The second-phase bidding will be in January.”

In addition to the six new pickleball courts, phase 2 includes an artificial turf Wiffle ball field, one shuffle board court and two Bocce ball courts. A parking lot will be added just off Park Street to facilitate for the increased use at the park.

“There will also be a covered seating area between the courts, so people can get out of the sun while waiting to play,” LaRocque said.

Phase 2 will be bid separately, and it will include the construction of the courts and Wiffle ball field. The design and engineering for the work is still being completed.

“Hopefully, the work will be done early summer, so they can be used next year,” LaRocque.

There were three other bids for the phase 1 improvements, and those were Kankakee Valley Construction Company, of Kankakee, for $92,760, Tenco Excavating, of Bourbonnais, for $95,300, and Bisping Construction, of New Lenox, for $138,061.