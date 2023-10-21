RVSRA's 7th Annual Mouse Race set for Nov. 4

If you hear the pitter patter of small feet running throughout the Kankakee Civic Auditorium on Nov. 4, don’t call the health department.

It’s simply the entertainment behind the 7th annual Great Mouse Race, hosted by the River Valley Special Recreation Association. This organization, based in Bradley, provides community-based therapeutic recreation to individuals with disabilities or special needs.

The annual event is a major fundraiser for the organization, which works in conjunction with the Bourbonnais Township, Kankakee Valley and Limestone Township park districts.

For those worried about interacting with mice, fear not.

The mice are in an enclosed and contained six-lane racetrack that is about 16 feet long. Participants buy “Mouse Money” at the beginning of the night and then bet with this money.

Last year’s event saw about 200 attendees and raised more than $17,000.

The mouse race came about seven years ago as RVSRA developed a foundation to help raise funds that are outside of the organization’s normal operating budget. The foundation was created to help provide resources to the association for equipment, supplies, scholarships and more.

There will be seven races during the night. There also will be a stationary Winner’s Wheel with 50 colored slots on it. Participants buy a card that has a number on it (one through 50). Then, a mouse is on the middle of the wheel, and whatever number the mouse walks to, that cardholder wins a prize. This will take place six or seven times during the night.

There also will be opportunities to play Plinko and the Big Six Wheel. These games, in addition to the main races, allow winners to receive tickets they then can put into a raffle for prizes. There will be a table with prizes on display, and participants will place tickets in the bucket of the prize they hope to win.

There also is an additional game similar to a ring toss where players can purchase a ring to attempt to toss onto a bottle of wine. If they ring a wine bottle, they get to take it home.

Additionally, the night will feature a silent auction.

Staff and volunteers help bring the annual event to fruition.

Tickets cost $25, and ticket holders’ names are automatically entered to win prizes. Tickets are available 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at RVSRA’s office at 1335 E. Broadway St., Bradley.

Tickets also can be purchased over the phone by calling 815-933-7336, and they will be held at will call. There also will be tickets available at the door.

Doors open at 6 p.m., with the first race at 7 p.m. The Civic Auditorium is at 803 S. Eighth Ave., Kankakee.

