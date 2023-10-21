Local cosmetic tattooist LaGesse helping breast cancer survivors with areola restoration

After Amy Wordlaw was diagnosed with breast cancer and had a subsequent bilateral mastectomy, she gave considerable thought to whether or not areola restorative tattooing was something she wanted.

Her niece, Sydney, recommended Ari LaGesse at Electric Lady Lounge. Wordlaw scheduled a consultation.

“It was almost like talking to my best friend of 20 years,” Wordlaw said of LaGesse, Electric Lady’s co-owner and resident cosmetic tattoo artist. “You’re still vulnerable and she made it very relaxed and calm and was very patient.”

Wordlaw said that, with being in the mindset of one appointment after the next, it takes a while to come to terms with just how much your body has gone through as the result of the cancer and treatment.

“It’s one of those things. You don’t realize how traumatic the experience was until something like the tattoos [and think] ‘Oh wow, I did go through a lot,’” she said.

The journey for Amy to get to Ari, and for Ari to get to her tattooing passion, both ended with being the right fit.

<strong>ARI-OLA RESTORATIVE TATTOO</strong>

Sitting inside Electric Lady Lounge, at 1111 Blatt Blvd., Bradley — the former longtime home of the Secretary of State’s Department of Motor Vehicle office — Kankakee County native Ari LaGesse wears a pink blazer with a pin attached to her lapel.

Upon closer inspection, the pin features LaGesse’s work of a restored areola tattoo with the words “Ari-ola Restorative Tattoo” — also referred to as ART.

Selling pins for $10 each, all of the money is put into an account which helps restoration clients with payment.

“I never started doing this work to make money,” she said while going through her room featuring pops of pink and a shelf of temporary nipples called Nipplebacks. These are given to clients during a consultation so they can see what the tattooing will look like before it becomes permanent.

This concept is just one of the ways LaGesse works to make her clients comfortable.

After studying with Stacie-Rae Weir, of Canada, who has made it her life’s work to teach Areola Restorative Work, LaGesse began working with clients in June. Thus far, she’s provided areola restoration for nine clients and works with both breast cancer survivors and those seeking gender-affirming care.

Her work was inspired by her sister and Electric Lady co-owner, Bri Haug, who herself has gone through cancer, dating several years back, when she had MALT lymphoma.

Haug said that, after experiencing cancer, “there was always a desire to feel like I was in control of my body.”

“The gift my sister is providing to survivors is so incredibly special; it’s a gift of ownership, confidence and a visual of perseverance,” Haug said, adding, “For Ari to start this process based off my journey, makes me so incredibly proud, emotional and elated being able to see other survivors take another step in their healing journey.”

Speaking to taking control of one’s body after going through cancer, LaGesse said that adding restorative work to her résumé “insured that this was the right step of making someone feel wholesome again.”

<strong>‘HOME AGAIN’</strong>

LaGesse explained that cancer can make a person feel separated from their body as it goes through so many changes.

“If cancer was going to make someone feel so alienated already, and if I can do something so small as two circles that make someone feel like they’re essentially home again, why wouldn’t I do that?” LaGesse said.

She said that the education process taught the correct way to tattoo a survivor, taking into consideration the scar tissue left from a mastectomy. She noted most doctors will say “tattoo after two months,” but it is dependent on the person.

She said “a lot of people are harming survivors because they don’t have the knowledge” of both the artistry and the medical side.

Because the process “is a little bit of a dance” for each client, and that resulting scar tissue may not make everyone a candidate, LaGesse didn’t want to rush the learning process nor the launch of offering it in her studio.

Offering free consultations for the process, her books are full for the next few months.

She said most patients in the local and surrounding areas would have to go up to Chicago for the restorative tattooing. It isn’t the most available service and, because it’s health care-related, it can be quite pricey.

This obstacle led LaGesse to work with Hope & Olive, a nonprofit based out of Ohio that helps fund the tattoo work for cancer survivors. Through this organization, LaGesse is a sponsored artist and donations can help offset client’s costs.

This help is what encouraged Wordlaw make her final decision. During their consultation, LaGesse provided Wordlaw with both Nipplebacks and a form to fill out through Hope & Olive for assistance.

“That sealed the deal,” Wordlaw said.

<strong>THE PROCESS</strong>

Wordlaw, a Kankakee native who just celebrated her 50th birthday, had her last surgery in December.

She opted not to do implants with her mastectomy, but instead used her own tissue to create new breasts. Because of this, she said, the scarring can be more intense.

She waited nine months to make a consultation with LaGesse while the scarring lessened. Originally, she said, her plastic surgeon recommended a doctor in Chicago.

“[They] recommended a guy, which I did not feel comfortable with, up in Chicago, and his prices were outrageous,” she said, noting it started at about $1,000.

When she made it to LaGesse’s chair, the first thing the tattooist did was ask Wordlaw about her story.

“She asked me all of the medical questions, when my surgeries were,” Wordlaw recalled. “Before we even talked tattoos she just wanted to hear the story and she made me feel very comfortable.”

Wordlaw said the consultation lasted about 90 minutes. The tattoo appointment took about two hours and she has one more appointment to finish the work.

“After a double mastectomy you don’t really have feeling because they cut all of the nerve endings,” Wordlaw said. “On the left side [cancer side] I felt nothing; on the right side some of my scarring is a little bit more tender and there was two spots [I felt it] but it didn’t hurt at all and she’s very gentle.”

When the Kankakee School District 111 paraprofessional stepped in front of the mirror to see the start of the tattoos, the tears quickly came.

“I’ve been avoiding the mirror for two years and now I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I can’t believe this is me,’” Wordlaw said, noting the process was “very healing.”

Wordlaw described the restorative process as “the finishing step of putting [cancer] behind you.”

“This was the first thing I got to set up because I wanted to,” she said. “It didn’t feel so sad.”

Because of the countless number of patients locally and in surrounding areas who are in need of such a service, LaGesse’s goal is to be an artist who is on-call for oncologists and doctors.

She has been “trickling in” to nearby offices to let them know of her services, and that clients have been sharing her work with their oncologists.

LaGesse plans to be insurance qualified by the end of 2023.

“This is very needed,” LaGesse said. “Not just for our small community but there’s a lot of people everywhere that need these services.”

While she’s working to get her name out beyond the community, she’s already made an impact.

“[Ari’s] just an amazing person, too. I’m like ‘you’re a gift from God.’ She just got it,” Wordlaw said. “And for her to not be a cancer survivor herself, she just understood the vulnerability of being in my position.”

Wordlaw noted that she wasn’t even aware that the tattooing was part of the process until she had wrapped up with her plastic surgeon.

“The fact that we have something here in Kankakee [County] that can help women so much … is amazing.”

LaGesse’s sister, Bri, couldn’t agree more.

“She’s always been a huge comfort to me, it’s no surprise that her comforting others — and being the best hype gal — has become her career,” Haug said.

And for LaGesse, this is only the beginning.

“It feels so purposeful. Though I’ve loved my job for the past few years, this is just that extra ‘why.’”

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, LaGesse will be on site at Texas Roadhouse’s free trunk-or-treat event in Bradley.

Much of the proceeds from the family-friendly event will go toward Ascension Saint Mary to support local breast cancer patients.

LaGesse will have a booth with consultation sign ups as well is informational resources and Nipplebacks for at-home try on.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and

the American Cancer Society's estimates for breast cancer in the United States for 2023 are:

• About 297,790 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in women;

• About 55,720 new cases of ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) will be diagnosed;

• About 43,700 women will die from breast cancer.

Talk to your doctor about routine mammograms and check ups.