Hobbie Avenue upgrades set

KANKAKEE — Reconstruction of Hobbie Avenue, one of the main arteries in Kankakee, is progressing, but will not be completed for about a year.

The northeast side avenue located in the city’s 1st Ward is limited to one southbound lane as extensive upgrades are being completed on the northbound.

The upgrades will take a significant amount of time, meaning the difficult-to-navigate road will remain in this condition for at least several more months.

To help motorists, the Kankakee City Council and the administration agreed on Monday with city engineer Neil Piggush to complete $20,000 of resurfacing work on the southbound lane before winter weather arrives.

Piggush had site contractor Kankakee Valley Construction Co. target the areas most in need of upgrades to have new asphalt installed. The new asphalt was put in place on Wednesday, Piggush said.

Kankakee Valley Construction is leading the $6.7-million project to rebuild the approximate 1-mile road.

The goal is for the entire reconstruction project to be completed by late 2024.

Currently a two-lane road, a center turning lane is being added. In addition to the completely rebuilt road and the considerable utility upgrades, the project also includes new sidewalks, curbing and a bike path.

Piggush said the temporary upgrades will be limited because the southbound lane will be removed and rebuilt once the northbound lane is completed. As a result, Piggush is hoping to keep the rebab as low as possible due to the fact the surface will be removed shortly.

Motorists have been instructed to find alternative routes to avoid Hobbie Avenue while this reconstruction process is underway.

The bulk of the project — some $4.4 million — will be funded through Kankakee County Metropolitan Planning Organization funds, which are local transportation dollars set aside to help communities fund large projects, such as the rebuild of Hobbie Avenue.

The city gained a $1.8 million state grant to assist funding the project. The city is funding the remaining approximate $500,000.