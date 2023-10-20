Haas co-sponsors legislation reforming state's developmental centers

KANKAKEE — House Assistant Minority Leader Jackie Haas, R-Kankakee, is joining Assistant Minority Leader Charlie Meier, R-Okawville, in supporting his legislative plan to make significant reforms at Illinois developmental centers.

The announcement comes after recent reports of abuse at the Shapiro Developmental Center in Kankakee.

Four Shapiro Developmental Center staff members accused of wrongdoing were put on administrative leave pending investigation into a Sept. 30 incident in which a resident was physically assaulted, the Illinois Department of Human Services said.

Haas represents the 79th district, which includes a portion of Kankakee County.

She is a co-sponsor of three pieces of legislation from Meier’s “Help Protect Us and Improve Our Home” plan: House Bills 1298, 2998, and 3545, a news release said.

This plan was released by Leader Meier in February following reports of neglect and abuse at the Choate Mental Health and Developmental Center in southern Illinois.

According to the release, the plan intends to make improvements at Illinois developmental centers and work with the Illinois Department of Human Services and elected officials to create safe and healthy spaces these residents can call home.

“I, like many people in the 79th District and Kankakee area, was extremely disturbed by the reports and footage of abuse at the Shapiro Developmental Center,” Haas said in the release.

“I’m joining Leader Meier to advocate for this legislation to make these critically needed reforms for our state’s most vulnerable residents. These centers are their homes, and they deserve to be treated with basic dignity and compassion.

“I will work with Rep. Meier to ensure these residents at the Shapiro Center and across Illinois receive the best quality care that is administered with respect and empathy in the places they call home,” she said in the release.

Meier said he is working with Haas to make sure anyone who commits abuse toward residents is punished.

“Leader Haas and I have been working together to make sure that anyone who commits abuse towards our most vulnerable is punished to the full extent of the law and will not be allowed to work with our most vulnerable ever again,” Meier said.

“I hope the Inspector General acts quickly on this investigation. This is why our plan to improve the safety of our most vulnerable includes the installation of cameras at Shapiro and all State-operated Developmental Centers and Community Integrated Living Arrangements.

“I have fought abuse in CILAs for a long time, when there is a death, rape or an individual that escaped a CILA and is on the street — these stories are rarely brought forth,” Meier continued.

“In CILAs there is only one employee, so there is nobody to report the abuse. This is why we need random inspections. We will continue to work with DHS and I hope they will listen to me more as we work to end the abuse and neglect happening in developmental centers and group homes in the state of Illinois.”

The “Help Protect Us and Improve Our Home” plan has the following suggested improvements to be made by Illinois Department of Human Services:

• Install cameras in common areas;

• Implement ongoing staff training;

• A mass hiring of qualified staff to help;

• Track staff incidents by location and trends;

• Increase administrative and security inspections;

• Improve overall accountability of staff performance;

• Remind employees if they see something is wrong, report it;

• Increase the amount of active treatment and activities for residents;

• Encourage and welcome parents/guardians visiting their loved ones;

• Assign an interim director or assistant director to Choate Developmental Center;

• Reevaluate the Office of Inspector General reporting system as it currently operates.

<em>Source: House Assistant Minority Leader Jackie Haas (R-Kankakee)</em>