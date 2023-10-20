Bradley Fire Department battles two fires on Oct. 11

BRADLEY — The Bradley Fire Department responded to two separate structure fires on Oct. 11.

The first fire was in the 400 block of Pierce Avenue and was dispatched around 1 p.m., according to the Bradley Fire Department.

Crews arrived to find a fire in an attached garage. The fire was quickly extinguished and damage was limited to the garage area. There were no injuries and the cause is still under investigation.

The second fire was in the 200 block of South Schuyler Avenue and was dispatched at approximately 5:30 p.m., according to the department.

Firefighters arrived to find a fire in a large automotive shop.

The fire was extinguished and the rear portion of the shop suffered heavy fire damage. There were no injuries and the cause is still under investigation.

Bradley Fire was assisted by crews from Kankakee City, Bourbonnais, Limestone and Manteno Fire, as well as Bradley Police and Riverside Ambulance.